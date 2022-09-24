The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, seeks Black artists and artists of color to submit work for its “2023 Visions in Black” initiative.

This juried exhibition celebrating the work of talented artists of color who live in Florida, will be presented in three different galleries in Sarasota and Manatee counties, February 2-25.


