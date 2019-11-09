SARASOTA — Sarasota County’s 14th annual Sustainable Communities Workshop will bring together residents, business owners and employees, nonprofit leaders and government officials to learn about the environmental, economic and social aspects of sustainability.
The theme of the Nov. 14 event is “Growing Greener Communities.”
Topics will include resiliency, food production, social equity, biodiversity and a green economy.
“While every generation has a unique perspective on what we should focus on, all of us are facing the same growing concerns,” said Sara Kane, sustainability program coordinator with the county’s UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability Department. “This year’s workshop will feature multi-generational panels speaking to what they are doing, and what we as a community can do to develop a more sustainable future.”
The keynote speakers are:
Josh Tickell, an author and film director whose work provides young people with tools to reshape political power, change the climate conversation and save Earth’s ecosystems.
Chris Castro, director of Orlando’s Office of Sustainability & Resilience and developer of Fleet Farming, a social enterprise that redefines local food systems by building organic farms on residential lawns.
Syd Kitson, chair and CEO of Kitson & Partners, a firm that specializes in creating and developing master-planned communities focused on sustainable, responsible growth.
The 2019 workshop runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida Event and Conference Center, 4740 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota.
Registration is $45 at UFSarasotaExt.eventbrite.com. Students pay $25.
For more information, visit SCGov.net/SustainableCommunities or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
