Editor’s note: We are highlighting some of the top stories of the year. See these stories throughout today’s front section.^p
The City of Venice continued to grow as the last of the remaining large vacant parcels in North Venice were sold off to developers, mainly Neal Communities.
But 2018 was notable for something else — city leaders began declining projects.
In May, a developer sought to rezone 2.4 acres for residential rentals in the Pinebrook South neighborhood that drew sharp opposition. City council rejected the project for a variety of reasons, from lack of compatibility to missing property records, in May and again in June.
Also in June, Neal Land Ventures purchased the 301-acre site formerly called The Bridges from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, originally designated for workforce housing. Plats are forthcoming.
In December, a 115-unit residential subdivision proposed by Windham Development next to Fox Lea Farms was halted after a two-year battle. The 39.6 acre project was deemed incompatible with the neighboring equestrian facility. Two rezone attempts were rejected.
The contract purchaser has since filed suit against the city to force it to provide some sort of city zoning designation, which is required before a land owner can obtain a permit to develop the land.
The developer of a proposed hotel at the Venice Municipal Airport pulled out after delays and solutions to FCC concerns proved insurmountable.
Another planned hotel on U.S. 41 across from Village on the Isle was withdrawn pending further analysis after residents organized against the facility citing compatibility issues. A land use petition is still pending.
On Dec. 5, the city Planning Commission recommended approval of a project by Venice Marine Park LLC and local developer Mike Miller to build a four-building, six-story condo unit project on Fisherman’s Wharf next to the KMI Bridge. It has yet to come before City Council, but it’s likely to spark debate over attempts to exceed the city’s existing height limit.
