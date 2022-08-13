VENICE — Joe Gruters is in an interesting position in his last state Senate campaign — his primary is open to all voters in his district.
When there’s no candidate in the opposing party in a race, all voters can vote in the primary regardless of party affiliation.
Either Gruters or fellow Republican Michael Johnson will be the senator for District 17 after Aug. 23. District 17 includes all of Sarasota County and the southern part of Manatee County.
Gruters has held the position for six years and is also the chair of the Sarasota County and state Republican parties — jobs he said he won’t seek to retain.
“It’s ready for the next group to take over,” he said.
There are a few things he wants to get done in the Senate before term limits catch up with him, though.
He said he thinks affordable housing will be the top issue going forward.
Rent control, which some counties are looking at, is the wrong approach, he said. He prefers what Lee County is doing by putting county land into a trust for the construction of affordable housing.
But the state’s prisons pose a problem “1,000 times worse than affordable housing,” he said.
“They all need to be revamped to be brought up to basic standards,” he said.
He touted his success in bringing about $240 million back to his district in this year’s legislative session, including $25 million to Mote Marine Laboratory for red tide research.
He sees the state continuing to consolidate its authority on a case-by-case basis.
Legislation the state passed this year to ease the property insurance crisis will take about another year to have an impact, he said.
Gruters said he has given up on trying to impose more transparency on campaign financing, to reduce the role of so-called “dark money” from mostly anonymous sources.
After introducing a bill regulating it for several years, he said he didn’t do it in this year’s session and won’t if re-elected.
“There’s no traction to change that system,” he said.
He said he’s been effective representing his district because even the Democrats would say he’s one of the most reasonable members of the Senate. He has endorsements from the entire political spectrum, he said.
“The Senate’s a wonderful place,” he said. “You can do a lot of good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.