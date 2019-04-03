VENICE — Senator Joe Gruters is holding an impromptu mid-session Town Hall meeting in Venice this weekend.
Gruters will give a report on the 2019 Legislative Session with emphasis on his five top priorities: Sanctuary Cities; Underground Utilities; Red Tide Initiative; E-Fairness Tax Overhaul; Holding polluters accountable including local utilities.
Gruters stepped down as chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County in November, but upon his election to state senate, was elected in January as chair of the Republican Party of Florida at the annual Republican’s meeting in Orlando. He’s been a major player in the Florida Legislature since then.
Below is a synopsis of some of his proposed legislation:
SB 1552, which passed the Environment and Natural Resources Committee on March 20 and is now in an Appropriations subcommittee, establishes the Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative as a partnership between the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute and Mote Marine Laboratory. The purpose of the initiative, according to a legislative impact statement, is to develop technologies and approaches needed to address the control and mitigation of red tide and its impacts. The bill appropriates $3 million for each fiscal year beginning in the 2019 fiscal year and going through the 2024-2025 fiscal year from the General Revenue Fund to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for the purpose of implementing the bill.
SB 168, now in Rules Committee and ready for a vote, would prohibit sanctuary cities. It seeks to ensure that state and local entities and law enforcement agencies cooperate with federal government officials to enforce, and not obstruct, immigration laws. In its most general and broad terms, the bill prohibits sanctuary jurisdictions and requires state and local entities to comply with federal immigration detainers when they are supported by proper documentation.
SB 214 would identify and map statewide all onsite (septic) sewage systems, require inspections every five years and sets minimum standards for a functioning system.
The Town Hall meeting will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m, Saturday, April 6, at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S, Venice, Fl. 34285.
