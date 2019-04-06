State Sen. Joe Gruters is holding a last-minute, mid-session town hall meeting in Venice this morning, Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 10:30 a.m, at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave.
Gruters will give a report on the 2019 legislative session with emphasis on his five top priorities: sanctuary cities; underground utilities; red tide initiative; e-fairness tax overhaul; and holding polluters accountable, including local utilities.
City code workshopA second educational workshop on the city’s of land development regulations (LDR) update is scheduled for Friday, April 12.
The LDR, often referred to as the zoning code, establish development standards to implement the community vision enshrined in the comprehensive plan, including things such as establishing maximum building height in the city.
The workshop, hosted by Venice City Council, is from 8:30 a.m. to noon in Community Hall at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., and is open to the public.
Surveying the landKing Engineering will be performing surveying services along the western portion of West Venice Avenue between The Esplanade and Avenue Des Parques South as part of the Cast Iron Water Main Replacement Project.
Work began April 3, and should be completed by Monday, April 22. Door hangers will be distributed to the affected properties.
Access to properties along West Venice Avenue is necessary to map locations of existing water service lines and meters. For inquiries regarding the project, call Cynthia Fitzpatrick, project coordinator, Venice Utilities Department, at 941-882-7290.
Fire hydrant testingHydromax USA is performing fire hydrant maintenance and testing throughout the city.
All fire hydrants in the city’s system will be flushed, flow-tested and inspected and receive routine maintenance. The work is expected to be completed by Nov. 1. For more information, call the City Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Museum to closeThe Venice Museum & Archives will be temporarily closing on May 20 for installation of new doors and windows to the 1927 Triangle Inn building. Magnum Builders and its subcontractors will be removing the doors and windows on all but the south side of the building; those were replaced in 2017. June 17 is the estimated reopening date.
