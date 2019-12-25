SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff”s Office collected more than 1,450 donations including more than $4,100 in gift cards during the agency’s third annual holiday toy drive.

“Holiday toy drive day is probably one of my favorite days of the year,” Sheriff Tom Knight said. “The unwavering and growing support of this event speaks volumes about the community we have here in Sarasota County and it’s our privilege to serve as an avenue for citizens to give back during the holiday season.”

On Thursday, deputies delivered the gifts and gift cards to the 12th Judicial Circuit Guardian Ad Litem offices in downtown Sarasota.

Over the next few days, guardians delivered toys to the more than 1,500 children from throughout Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties who were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

In 2017, the Sheriff’s Office launched its inaugural holiday toy drive in the front lobby of the agency’s new Sarasota headquarters.

The Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Public Safety Department donated a tree where agency and community members donated toys over the course of two weeks for children ranging from newborns to 18 years old.

