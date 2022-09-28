Thew Ringling Courtyard

Courtyard of the Ringling Museum of Art, taken at sunset with the statue of The David at the west end and replicas of some of the world’s most famous sculptures in the courtyard. Florida residents have access to the art museum and this courtyard at no charge on Mondays, thanks to the will of John Ringling.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE RINGLING

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to offer community members interested in philanthropy, estate planning, and making an impact on arts and culture a variety of resources, including seminars, curator talks, and panel presentations.

Attend “The Gift of Art + Healing,” taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m. in The Ringing’s Chao Lecture Hall.


