Courtyard of the Ringling Museum of Art, taken at sunset with the statue of The David at the west end and replicas of some of the world’s most famous sculptures in the courtyard. Florida residents have access to the art museum and this courtyard at no charge on Mondays, thanks to the will of John Ringling.
The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is pleased to offer community members interested in philanthropy, estate planning, and making an impact on arts and culture a variety of resources, including seminars, curator talks, and panel presentations.
Attend “The Gift of Art + Healing,” taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m. in The Ringing’s Chao Lecture Hall.
Artistic expression has grown in lockstep with human development and has long played an integral part in how we teach, learn, communicate, and even heal.
Learn how The Ringling is working with local medical professionals and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to develop innovative programming to improve the physical and mental health of our beloved community through the arts.
Presenters include: Angelica Hull, director, Community Impact at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County; Jen Bonamer, PhD, RN, AHN-BC, NPD-BC, Nursing Professional Development and Research Specialist at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System; Lucelly Alarcon, Specialty Program Coordinator, Integrative Care & Employee Wellness at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System;
Katie Nickel, Head of Education at The Ringling; and Brooke Wessel, School and Teacher Program Coordinator. Moderated by Jay Boda, Assistant Director of Academic Affairs and Collections at The Ringling
Morning refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 941-359-5700 or visit ringling.org.
The Ringling is at 5401 Bay Shore Road in Sarasota. It is open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, & New Year’s Day.
