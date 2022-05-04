VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation selected 24 participants from across the area for its 2022 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute.
Through this leadership class, the foundation provides “intensive, high-quality leadership training designed to identify, develop, and connect a diverse and growing group of aspiring community leaders.”
The class members will take part in seven training sessions from May through June. The sessions are conducted by Leadership Development Institute of Eckerd College.
In exchange for the participants’ commitment to use the new skills to better the community, Gulf Coast covers their training and resources.
The participants selected for the 2022 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute are:
• Sara Brunow, Muriel O’Neil Education & Engagement Director, Asolo Repertory Theatre
• Jennifer Bushinger-Ortiz, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Loveland Center, Inc.
• Shelley Cairo, Financial Advisor-Private Client Group, Truist Investment Services, Inc.
• Robyn Citrin, Board Trustee/President, Hermitage Artist Retreat
• Kelly M. Defebo, CMP, Director of Sales, Visit Sarasota County
• Esther Dickmann, Client and Clinical Services Manager, Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast
• Kelly Duyn, Assistant Director of Education & Community Engagement, Venice Theatre
• Cintia Elenstar, Program Director, UnidosNow
• Jonathan Evans, Executive Director, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee Co., Inc.
• Debbie Frank, Program Director, Friends of Boca Grande Community Center
• Michelle Frau, Events and Membership Administrator, Ringling College Library Association
• Jill Gomes, Director of Quality, Risk & Compliance, CenterPlace Health
• Amy Helms, Human Resources Manager, Senior Friendship Centers
• Scott Hinckley, CFRE, Account Director, Allegiance Group
• Ben Jewell-Plocher, Education Director, Embracing Our Differences
• Ashley Klearman, VP of Development, Hunters Point Pearl Homes and Marina
• Heather Koester, President/Business Consulting Strategist, Koester Consulting Group
• Michael (Mike) McLaughlin, Senior Vice President for Horticulture, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
• Laura Randall, CFRE, Senior Director of Development, Visible Men Academy
• Travis Ray, Associate Managing Director, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
• Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Director of Development Sarasota-Manatee Campus and Latino Scholarship Program, University of South Florida
• Mary Smedley, Managing Broker, Michael Saunders & Co. Englewood/Boca Grande offices
• Amanda Sweet, Event Coordinator, Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy
• Kayden Jeanne Stephen Taylor, HOPWA Housing Coordinator, CAN Community Health
This is the 14th year Gulf Coast has offered the leadership institute. The foundation has helped over 300 community members complete the training.
For more information on the program, visit bit.ly/3sahZrk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.