VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation selected 24 participants from across the area for its 2022 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute.

Through this leadership class, the foundation provides “intensive, high-quality leadership training designed to identify, develop, and connect a diverse and growing group of aspiring community leaders.”

The class members will take part in seven training sessions from May through June. The sessions are conducted by Leadership Development Institute of Eckerd College.

In exchange for the participants’ commitment to use the new skills to better the community, Gulf Coast covers their training and resources.

The participants selected for the 2022 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute are:

Sara Brunow, Muriel O’Neil Education & Engagement Director, Asolo Repertory Theatre

Jennifer Bushinger-Ortiz, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Loveland Center, Inc.

Shelley Cairo, Financial Advisor-Private Client Group, Truist Investment Services, Inc.

Robyn Citrin, Board Trustee/President, Hermitage Artist Retreat

Kelly M. Defebo, CMP, Director of Sales, Visit Sarasota County

Esther Dickmann, Client and Clinical Services Manager, Samaritan Counseling Services of the Gulf Coast

Kelly Duyn, Assistant Director of Education & Community Engagement, Venice Theatre

Cintia Elenstar, Program Director, UnidosNow

Jonathan Evans, Executive Director, Healthy Teens Coalition of Manatee Co., Inc.

Debbie Frank, Program Director, Friends of Boca Grande Community Center

Michelle Frau, Events and Membership Administrator, Ringling College Library Association


Jill Gomes, Director of Quality, Risk & Compliance, CenterPlace Health

Amy Helms, Human Resources Manager, Senior Friendship Centers

Scott Hinckley, CFRE, Account Director, Allegiance Group

Ben Jewell-Plocher, Education Director, Embracing Our Differences

Ashley Klearman, VP of Development, Hunters Point Pearl Homes and Marina

Heather Koester, President/Business Consulting Strategist, Koester Consulting Group

Michael (Mike) McLaughlin, Senior Vice President for Horticulture, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Laura Randall, CFRE, Senior Director of Development, Visible Men Academy

Travis Ray, Associate Managing Director, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Director of Development Sarasota-Manatee Campus and Latino Scholarship Program, University of South Florida

Mary Smedley, Managing Broker, Michael Saunders & Co. Englewood/Boca Grande offices

Amanda Sweet, Event Coordinator, Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy

Kayden Jeanne Stephen Taylor, HOPWA Housing Coordinator, CAN Community Health

This is the 14th year Gulf Coast has offered the leadership institute. The foundation has helped over 300 community members complete the training.

For more information on the program, visit bit.ly/3sahZrk

