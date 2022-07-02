VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Board of Directors approved more than $3.3 million in grant awards last week.
The funding, approved at the final Board meeting of the foundation’s 2022 fiscal year, included grants from legacy donors who established funds that allow Gulf Coast to fulfill their philanthropic goals and support the causes most important to them in perpetuity.
“Our Board has approved over $36 million in grants to strong nonprofit organizations this past fiscal year,” said Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “This latest round of grants includes many donor legacy funds, which will honor those individuals and the causes that were important to them.”
Some of these donor legacy fund grants approved by the Gulf Coast Board were made to support incredible community projects and causes. These grants included:
$150,000 to support Phase 2 of The Bay Park. Supported by the unrestricted endowments of donors who left their legacy with Gulf Coast, this grant will include shoreline restoration and enhancements inspired by the Water Quality Playbook.
This was made possible by these donor funds: Frank and Elsie Bushroe Charitable Fund; Gould Family Trust Foundation; Mildred F. Currie Charitable Fund; Jarrett Family Fund; Betty Jane Helle Endowment Fund; and Carl A. Savickas Charitable Fund.
This highlights Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s continued support of The Bay Park in over $1 million.
$125,000 to Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce CareerEdge. Supported by the generous Gould Family Trust Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s own endowment, this grant will help to continue the CareerEdge program.
CareerEdge was established in 2010 by Gulf Coast’s workforce and business innovation initiative, and to date has raised over $14.5 million to support education and workforce development in the region.
$50,000 to Education Foundation of Sarasota County. Supported by the generous Gould Family Trust Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s own endowment, this grant will help launch “Project Wayfinder,” a curriculum aimed at supporting students as they consider post-secondary education.
“The most powerful form of philanthropy is when a donor leaves a legacy gift that is flexible and can be used to support a variety of causes,” said senior vice president for Philanthropy, Kirstin Fulkerson. “This allows Gulf Coast to deploy the funds in a way that will have the greatest impact.”
