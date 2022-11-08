VENICE — Twenty community leaders from across the region graduated Oct. 28 from the 2022 Fall Gulf Coast Board Institute.
The group made up the 16th class to participate in Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s long-running board development initiative.
The graduating class and their board affiliations include:
• Kecia Carroll, Invest in Incredible Consultant
• Stevan Collins, Sarasota British Club
• Christina de Guia, Embracing Our Differences
• Paula Dulski, American Association of University Women, Venice Branch
• Robert Frank, Friends of the Myakka River
• Samantha Gholar, Emerge Sarasota
• Melanie Griffin, Rocket Phonics Foundation
• Stephen Guffanti, Rocket Phonics Foundation
• Jay Handelman, Foundation of the American Theatre Critics Association
• Steven Kennedy, Helping Our Returning Neighbors
• Debbie Krider, SCORE
• Kory Lee, Tidewell Foundation
• Pamela Mahoney, Senior Friendship Centers
• William Nease, Rocket Phonics Foundation
• Keith Pandeloglou, Lakewood Ranch Community Fund
• Richard Pocker, Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota
• Susan Spayd, Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County
• Dan Starostecki, Child Protection Center
• Sam Stern, Pines of Sarasota Foundation
• Elizabeth Topp, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce
“We are thrilled to announce the most recent graduates of the Gulf Coast Board Institute," said Betsy Steiner, the Invest in Incredible director.
"This institute and its participants have a significant impact on our community effecting arts and culture, education, our environment, and all aspects of health and human services. We are fortunate to have so many dedicated volunteers serving in a board capacity throughout our region."
The institute is offered each year at the foundation's two locations, the Venice headquarters and the new downtown Sarasota Philanthropy Center.
The Gulf Coast Board Institute provides high-level board governance training to new and veteran voluntary, nonprofit board members. Applications for the complimentary February session opens on Monday, Nov. 14.
To apply, visit
