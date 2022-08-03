SARASOTA — CareerEdge, the workforce development initiative of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will continue its workforce efforts thanks to a $125,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

This grant award extends the 11-year-long partnership between CareerEdge and Gulf Coast, which was a founding investor in CareerEdge and continues to play an integral role in the region’s workforce development.

