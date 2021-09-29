SARASOTA COUNTY — Families across the Gulf Coast are now powering their homes with solar energy, thanks to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Solar United Neighbors (SUN).
Gulf Coast provided SUN with a $30,000 grant to help launch two solar buying groups, called “solar co-ops.” The first co-op launched in 2020, the second earlier this year.
“Gulf Coast families want to save money and take control of where their electricity comes from,” said Heaven Campbell, Florida Program Director, Solar United Neighbors. “We are grateful to the Gulf Coast Community Foundation for its support to help them make this happen with solar energy.”
“Gulf Coast is committed to both improving environmental conditions in our region and educating residents about the benefits of doing so,” said Hollie Mowry, Community Investment Associate, Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “SUN’s solar co-ops make rooftop solar accessible for local homeowners, and they boost our regional economy in the process.”
The solar co-ops are free to join, and joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. SUN solicits bids from local installers on behalf of the group.
A selection committee, composed of co-op members, reviews each bid and chooses one installer to serve the group. The chosen installer then develops personalized proposals for each co-op member.
Members then decide individually if going solar is right for them.
By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.
“I couldn’t be more proud and gratified to be a solar owner,” said Charles Reith, a co-op member. “The co-op gave me all the confidence I needed to become one, plus the assurance that the price was right and the installer would do a good job thanks to the customer community.”
Together, the co-ops educated hundreds of people about solar energy in Sarasota and Manatee counties. As of today, more than 40 families have opted to install solar panels.
These new installations are responsible for investing $1.2 million in the local economy and offsetting nearly 7,500 metric tons of CO2.
