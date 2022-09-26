Gulf Coast Community Foundation

The second location of Gulf Coast Community Foundation is in downtown Sarasota at 1549 State St.

SARASOTA — The Venice-based Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which gives away millions of dollars every year from donors, has opened a second office, this one in downtown Sarasota.

Called the Sarasota Philanthropy Center, this location is on the first floor of a mid-1900s building at 1549 State St., and was renovated to be more energy efficient. Even new holes were put in walls so large windows the building never need to be installed.


