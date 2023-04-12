VENICE — Phillip Lanham has been chosen as the next president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
Lanham will join Gulf Coast on June 1. This comes after a national search conducted by the Board’s CEO Search Committee and executive search firm Russel Reynolds.
Lanham currently serves as the chief philanthropy officer at Greater Cincinnati Foundation, where he successfully led the philanthropic partnerships team in providing strategic guidance for relationships with donors, nonprofits, businesses and private foundations.
"He has built a reputation as an accomplished executive leader with a strong background in creating results-driven strategies," a news release from Gulf Coast stated.
Beginning his career with his alma mater, University of Cincinnati, where he earned his MBA, Lanham has spent his entire career serving the philanthropic and nonprofit communities.
He is a member of the 21/64 Network, a cutting-edge nonprofit specializing in understanding and engaging the next generation within family philanthropy.
“Phillip brings the right blend of intellect, creativity and bold strategic focus to complement and advance Gulf Coast’s culture of excellence and commitment to our community,” Gulf Coast Board Chair David Green said. “As a dedicated and passionate leader with a proven track record of delivering bold and proactive initiatives, we could not be more optimistic for the future of Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the impact Phillip will make.”
Lanham joins at a significant point in Gulf Coast’s history with the foundation recently announcing $500 million in community impact following the news of Mark Pritchett’s impending retirement.
“I could not be more confident and thrilled to welcome Phillip as the next President|CEO at Gulf Coast,” Pritchett said. “His business and philanthropy background is a perfect fit for this region and our organization.”
Pritchett will officially retire in late spring and will support the transition as needed.
Spending many family vacations in the Gulf Coast region, Lanham is familiar with the philanthropic community.
“It is a great honor to serve our donors, nonprofit partners and community as the next President|CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation,” Lanham said. “I feel fortunate to join a bold, proactive team that works passionately to ensure we have a strong, positive impact on our region.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.