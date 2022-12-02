VENICE — Gulf Coast Community Foundation has awarded a grant to Community Assisted and Supported Living, Inc. for the “Transition Inmates to Supported Housing Project.”
The $57,994 grant was from the foundation’s Criminal Justice Reform Initiative, according to a news release.
The Transitions program provides formerly incarcerated people who have a mental health condition with safe, supportive housing while they continue to overcome barriers upon release from incarceration, it stated.
Gulf Coast has awarded a total of $214,000 to the Transitions program since its inception, the news release stated.
The average recidivism rate for formerly incarcerated individuals is 65%. The recidivism rate of those within the Transitions program is greatly reduced to 20%, the release stated.
Referrals for the Transitions program are referred by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Re-entry Navigators.
“This partnership between Community Assisted and Supported Living (CASL) and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office demonstrates that when people are given a hand up, they can succeed,” said Jennifer Johnston, the director of the Community Leadership for Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “This is a program that strengths our community, not just for the families involved but for all.”
People released from a correctional facility have challenges to overcome with few resources, leading to a cycle of correctional facility stays as well as costly hospital admission and shelter stays.
To increase possibilities for success, there is a community focus on addressing mental health disorders, substance abuse disorders, and the need for job training and literacy.
One recent participant in the Transitions program shared that homelessness, drugs, and constant visits in jail was the norm until the Re-Entry Navigators found him and helped turn his life around, the news release stated.
“I’m able to stay financially independent and maintain a stable home. It’s hard being homeless,” one participant said. “Once you’re housed, things get a lot easier. I have a responsibility now.”
Of the 19 enrolled participants in the Transitions program, 10 have moved into permanent housing.
Twelve of the participants experienced homelessness over their lifetime and all were unstably housed or homeless prior to their most recent incarceration. In all, the participants experienced a combined 36.75 years of homelessness, the release stated.
“CASL is very honored to be part of and lead the transition initiative to provide housing and other support for individuals exiting prison,” CASL Chief Operating Officer P.J. Brooks said. “Giving these individuals the opportunity to thrive and lead successful lives is a humbling experience. The outcomes we have seen have far exceeded our expectations. The fact that out of the 19 individuals we have received, only one has recidivated shows me we are on the right track.”
The Transition’s participants had total lifetime health costs of $916,220. Since the time participants entered the Transitions program, the costs incurred have been reduced to $15,920, according to the news release.
The amount, including the use of grant funds over this project period, totaled $96,916.25.
