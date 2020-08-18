VENICE — The deadline for the virtual Gulf Coast Board Institute is Sunday.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation runs the “high-level nonprofit governance training series” that, this year, will be all on Zoom.
To apply, visit www.GulfCoastCF.org.
Those selected for the institute take part in half-day training sessions on consecutive Tuesdays between Oct. 6 to Oct. 27, according to a news release.
All of the half-day sessions will take place through the Zoom videoconference platform.
“The foundation will deliver the same nonprofit board-governance training as in past sessions, but make it accessible to participants from the safety of their own homes or offices,” it said in a news release. “Topics will include fundamentals of nonprofit board governance, financial and legal oversight responsibilities, and how to create a highly functioning and engaged board.”
It said the training will be led by certified consultants as a part of the Invest in Incredible nonprofit capacity-building initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
“During these difficult times, board members are being faced with new challenges on top of their already significant responsibilities,” Gulf Coast Community Foundation Chief Operating Officer Veronica Thames said.
Thames is also the staff lead on the Board Institute.
“It is our responsibility, now more than ever, to provide these volunteers with the support and resources they need to ensure that our nonprofit partners continue to succeed,” she said in the news release.
It said those who are selected will have gone through “a competitive process with the intent of creating a group of individuals with a variety of experiences.”
The training — and resources needed for it — will be at no cost “in exchange for their commitment to serve as advocates for good board governance in current and future nonprofit board roles,” it said.
Those wanting to apply must be active board members for nonprofit organizations in the region. They must also sign a commitment to all four days of training “because of the intense demand for this high-quality training opportunity,” the news release stated.
