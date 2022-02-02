VENICE — Lots of real estate agents left the industry when the housing market crashed.
That was when Wayne Welsh decided he needed to get into it.
Fifteen years later, he’s managing the top business in Venice, according to Gondolier readers.
Named Business of the Year in the Venice Gondolier Best of Venice awards, Gulf Shores Realty ERA Preferred, which started in 2011, has 50 agents and had $240 million in gross sales last year, he said, in part thanks to more multi-million-dollar sales than since the brokerage opened.
“To me, in 10 years to go from zero to that is staggering,” he said.
Beginnings
Welsh was a firefighter-paramedic with Sarasota County and had become an investor in real estate. As the ranks of agents thinned out when the bubble burst, he decided he should get licensed to be able to sell his own properties.
He retired as a battalion chief after 25 years of service and hung his real estate license with RE/MAX Alliance Group.
Soon, he said, he was so busy that his wife quit her job to manage his dealings.
He got even busier, so he built a team, bringing on Matthew Ritter, who was new to real estate. When the team got too busy, he knew it was time to open a brokerage, he said.
The original name was Venice Shores Realty because, Welsh said, “we’d rather own Venice than take over the world.” But the concept backfired because sellers who weren’t in Venice didn’t want “Venice” on their “For Sale” signs, he said.
The brokerage was rebranded Gulf Shores Realty when its second office opened, he said.
It was as Gulf Shores Realty that it was named Business of the Year for 2021 on Saturday in the Gondolier’s annual Best of Venice competition.
It also claimed the title of Best Independent Real Estate Company, which it has won 10 years in a row — every year since the doors opened.
Ritter was named Best Real Estate Agent, Best Real Estate Agent Luxury Homes and Best Real Estate Agent Condo/Villas, and he and his wife, Jessica, were recognized as Best Real Estate Team.
“That was a huge accomplishment for us,” Welsh said. “We cleaned house. We were truly blessed.”
And it followed being named Business of the Year in Professional & Financial Services by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce last year.
The combination of the two awards made them more special, Welsh said.
The chamber’s award is voted on by the business community, he said, and the Gondolier’s comes from the public.
“Everybody says they’re the best but this is the public saying we’re the best, which to me has a lot more meaning,” he said. “It really sets us apart from the competition.”
Selling and giving
The brokerage’s mission statement is “Gulf Shores Realty has the power to change lives through real estate.”
Its commitment to community dates back to when it was just him and Ritter, Welsh said, and they donated 10% of their commission from every sale to a nonprofit chosen by the client.
It now takes the form of a monthly Nonprofit of the Month program in conjunction with the Gondolier. Readers have the first two weeks of the month to nominate a nonprofit and the last two weeks to vote on which one will get $1,000 from Gulf Shores.
After a year, the 12 winners have a chance to win $5,000 the same way.
Welsh said he gets 10 requests for donations a day, and refers them to the giveaway program. Recently, a youth soccer team won and got the money to travel to a tournament, he said.
He stopped keeping track of how many nonprofits the brokerage had helped when it got to be more than 150, he said.
“We love supporting the community,” he said. “The only regret is we can’t do more.”
The brokerage also gets hands-on, helping with a Habitat For Humanity South Sarasota County build, cleaning up a park that agents adopted and passing out event T-shirts it sponsored for the Venice Beach Bash.
It sponsored two sea horses, one with agent Lueanne Wood, for the Venice Art Center Fantasea fundraiser.
The lifestyle
Welsh can identify with the people looking to make the area their new home. His father packed up the family and moved to Sarasota from Baltimore when he got tired of shoveling his way to a car that wouldn’t start in the winter.
They knew the area from taking the stereotypical two-week Florida vacation every year, he said.
People visit and get hooked on the climate, the Gulf and golf, he said.
“It’s all about the lifestyle,” he said.
And today, when many people can work from anywhere, “why not work poolside in a beautiful climate?” he said.
The same technology that lets people work remotely can be used to buy a house remotely, Welsh said, taking a buyer from the initial house-hunting stage through closing “sitting on the couch.”
Fifty people a week use the company’s website to pick an agent, he said.
Properties can be viewed virtually, he said, assuming that’s what the buyer wants. The market is so hot right now that sight-unseen sales aren’t uncommon.
Houses are selling within a few days of being listed, he said, usually with multiple offers for more than the asking price. Buyers are even willing to waive contingencies that might let them back out of a deal, he said.
“It used to be you had 10 choices for every buyer,” he said. “Now you have 10 buyers for every house.”
There are some corporate buyers, he said, but most are people looking to live here, with 60% of them paying cash.
A good agent can find everyone a house, even when there’s financing, he said.
It would help if there were more inventory, he said. Gulf Shores is adding listings steadily but “not what we’d like to have,” he said.
New construction will make some difference but it takes nine to 12 months before occupancy and many units are already sold.
Expanding horizons
Gulf Shores was sold to Tampa-based Tomlin St. Cyr Real Estate Services in November and now operates as a boutique brokerage, retaining its own branding, Welsh said.
The deal made sense because each brokerage was already doing some business in the other’s back yard. Now the plan is for Gulf Shores to grow to the north and Tomlin St. Cyr to expand to the south.
“We’re going to connect the dots,” Welsh said.
Sarasota is probably the next market he’ll be looking at, he said, since Gulf Shores already has a good presence there.
Following the sale, he transitioned from owner/broker to managing broker but is still “responsible for everyone else’s income and success.”
He personally only handles a couple of transactions a year because he doesn’t want to compete with his agents, he said.
Welsh credits the achievements of Gulf Shores to his staff and agents, saying that “success is loving what you do and the people you work with.”
“I work because I love it,” he said.
