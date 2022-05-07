Gulf-to-Bay Casey Key house listed for $20 million

CASEY KEY — A Casey Key waterfront house, currently owned by former Cadbury CEO, was recently listed for $20 million — the most expensive on the island.
“It’s truly one of a kind,” said realtor Lisa Napolitano with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
Located at 1312 Casey Key Road, the home was built by Todd and Marenda Stitzer for their family retreat in 2014.
The spacious 6-bedroom and 7.5-bath property, known as the Tweenwater estate, features views of Blackburn Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
The British West Indies-style home features a resort-like infinity pool, 8-car garage, beach access with a “chickee hut,” an integrated solar-panel system, and both boating and kayak lifts.
The interior holds spacious entertaining spaces with a large kitchen that opens into the dining and family room. For recreational entertainment, the house features an exercise room, sauna, kayak and bicycle rooms.
The $20 million listing makes it the most expensive listing on Casey Key and the second most expensive in Sarasota County.
“This home was designed for ultimate relaxation and ample amenities to entertain our children and grandchildren,” the Stitzers said in a press release. “We hope buyers will love this residence as much as we loved building it.”
Settled on 1-acre of land, the house was designed by Naples-based Herscoe Hajjar Architects and built by The Aerial Companies.
The home is marketed by Napolitano and Valerie Dall’Acqua of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Venice and downtown Sarasota offices, respectively.
“The barrier island and enclave known as Casey Key offers some of the most exquisite residences along the Gulf Coast,” Napolitano said. “However, it is rare to have a property this extraordinary introduced to the market on Casey Key.”
She said because of the low inventory of luxury homes, especially on Casey Key, she believes the house will sell soon.
“We are seeing more buyers than past years looking to purchase waterfront properties that overlook the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico and also provide boating options and offer privacy,” Napolitano said. “Some are seeking legacy properties to have for future generations.”
With a luxury house like this, Napolitano said a lot of planning and research goes into showing the house.
“The time involved is truly in-depth,” she said.
The Realtors sit with the seller to gain a better perspective on the house and then also spend time with buyers to grasp their specific needs or wants in a house.
“There’s a lot of behind the scenes,” Napolitano said.
Both Napolitano and Dall’Acqua love Casey Key and what it has to offer, Napolitano mentioned.
“This is truly a Premier Sotheby’s property,” she said about the Casey Key house.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.