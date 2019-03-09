A Nokomis man was arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon at a motorcycle while both were riding on the Bypass … near a patrol vehicle.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report: On March 5, around 6:15 p.m., a deputy on patrol was stopped at the intersection of the Venice Bypass at Bird Bay Drive when a motorcyclist pulled alongside and pointed to another vehicle, saying “that guy just pulled a gun on me.”
The deputy pulled both parties over.
Gary Myers, 67, said the motorcyclist pulled out a whip and attempted to hit him. Later, he admitted he pulled the gun.
Myers, 100 block of Bayview Drive, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault without intent to kill. He was released the next day after posting bond in the amount of $5,000.
Threatened to kill the cat A Venice man — who threatened to kill a cat if a certain woman called the police — was arrested.
According to a Venice Police Department report: The victim (her relationship to the suspect was redacted) said the argument got physical on Sunday morning. When she screamed, the suspect allegedly held her against the door with his hand over her mouth, hit her on the back of the head and pushed her onto a bed. She said prior to that he grabbed the cat and held it by the throat, threatening to kill it if she called the police.
A neighbor overheard the fight and called 911.
When police arrived, the apartment was a mess, with cat liter and peanuts (reportedly from a previous argument) strewn everywhere.
The victim denied the argument ever got physical and said the scratches on his face and chest were from a cheap razor.
Julio Cesar Zalazar, 26, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd. Venice, was arrested on March 3 and charged with domestic battery and tampering with a witness (keeping someone from calling 911). He was released the next day under a supervised release program.
Criminal registration:
Matthew Stephens, 32, 700 block of Sugarwood Way, Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Perz, 68, 800 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, arson, willful damage to a dwelling. Bond: none.
Diane Newton, 52, 6600 block of S. Rome St., Denver, Colorado. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests:
Gavin Dixon, 18, 300 block of E. Baffin Road, Venice. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
Ruslan Romanenko, 27, 700 block of Channel Acres Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Brittany Dietzen, 30, 1900 block of San Silvestro Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of drug possession, cocaine and heroin. Bond; $3,000.
Gavin Dixon, 18, 300 block of E. Baffin Drive, Venice, Charge; possession of marijuana, over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
Carissa Keefer, 33, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge; battery, domestic dating violence. Bond: None.
Brent Reid, 54, 200 block of Hills Road, Nokomis. Charge: driving with suspended or revoked license. Bond: $500.
Peter Sommeling, 41, 600 block of E. Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: distribution of a synthetic narcotic (suboxone), possession of a new legend drug (cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride) without a prescription. Bond: $7,620.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
