Authorities are pleased with the response to a North Port High School student who was arrested Wednesday after allegedly carrying a gun on campus.
“I don’t know that we could’ve asked for it to go any better as far as the reaction and the reporting of the situation yesterday,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.
Ally Genestant, 15, faces two felony charges — possession of a weapon on school property and carrying a concealed firearm — and a misdemeanor charge for displaying the gun on campus.
Genestant allegedly showed another student a Ruger 9mm LC handgun while they were inside the boys bathroom.
Genestant removed the gun from his backpack, pulled the magazine clip from the gun and said he was “strapped,” according to an incident report.
The student reported the incident to administrators.
The school was then placed on limited lockdown for about 10 minutes.
“It pushed our administrators into instant action and that’s exactly what we want for our school communities,” said Kelsey Whealy, Sarasota County Schools spokeswoman. “If there’s anything that looks off, sounds off, an observation that makes someone uncomfortable or worried, we would want those reports to keep coming in.”
Instructional class time is not interrupted during a limited lockdown. Any students walking in the area that has been placed on lockdown are routed to a safe space, which can include a classroom or an office, Whealy said.
Genestant was allegedly seen running out of the media center and heading toward the front of the school, the report said. He was stopped by police on West Price Boulevard approaching North Port Utilities, where he was placed in handcuffs.
Genestant was not carrying any ammunition and had no ill intent, Taylor said. However, there's still the risk of an accidental shooting if a gun is loaded.
“You have a 15-year-old with a gun and let’s say something just happened by accident, he dropped the gun or it goes off in his backpack when it hits the chair,” Taylor said. "That’s always a concern too."
Police are working to determine how Genestant got the gun, he said.
“We don’t like any incidents like this to happen, but in the event that something does, a quick response time is always expected and that’s what our department will deliver,” Whealy said. “That’s what our district pledges for the safety and security of our schools.”
Taylor said students as young as 14 and 15 are aware of the gun violence that has stricken schools nationally and said they know to step forward and report any suspicious activity.
The Sarasota County Schools Police Department has its officers at all the elementary schools in the county. The police force was established following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which left 17 people dead.
North Port High School is covered by the city police department.
“North Port High School actually has more officers than any of our schools,” Taylor said. “We have two full-time resource officers there on campus everyday and we also have Sgt. Selzer, who oversees our officers who can be at any campus in a matter of minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.