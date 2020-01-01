VENICE — The Venice Police Department is investigating an incident involving the alleged possession of a weapon but isn’t releasing any details.

Prior to 8 a.m. on Friday, no fewer than five patrol vehicles were seen converging at the McDonald’s parking lot on U.S. 41 Venice Bypass.

A witness said two young women were questioned about an alleged gun in a vehicle.

The Venice Police Department acknowledged on Monday the matter is under investigation.

