VENICE — The Venice Police Department is investigating an incident involving the alleged possession of a weapon but isn’t releasing any details.
Prior to 8 a.m. on Friday, no fewer than five patrol vehicles were seen converging at the McDonald’s parking lot on U.S. 41 Venice Bypass.
A witness said two young women were questioned about an alleged gun in a vehicle.
The Venice Police Department acknowledged on Monday the matter is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.