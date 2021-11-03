The Bitter Ends of the Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron hosted an invitational regatta on Roberts Bay featuring Sunfish sailboats.
Participants included sailors visiting from four clubs within the Florida Women’s Sailing Association (FWSA), with racers coming from Dunedin, Davis Island, Sarasota and St. Petersburg.
As the Bitter Ends planned to host the Sun Fiesta Regatta, the club was hoping for higher winds than the low winds they had sailed in during previous weeks. What they weren’t expecting were winds in the 13-15 mph range with gusts approaching 20 mph.
Fifteen visiting sailors were expected, and five sailors from the Bitters Ends were scheduled to race. A combination of experienced sailors and rookies planned to sail.
As the sailors rigged their boats, much discussion ensued on where to set the gooseneck on the lower spar to allow for the heavier winds with everyone setting a Jens rig on their mast to deal with the gusts. (According to Google, the gooseneck is the swivel connection on a sailboat by which the boom attaches to the mast.)
Winds were out of the east, which allowed the Race Committee of Kim Whiteman, Marty Pippitt and Principal Race Officer Ann Carroll to set a long Modified Olympic course.
Since the winds were directly out of the east, the sailors had to continuously tack to get out of the narrow launch site at the Higel Park ramp. Once the races started on Roberts Bay, the sailors soon discovered that dealing with many gusts from varying directions was going to be the norm for the day.
Multiple capsizes occurred due to the gusty winds. A rookie capsized twice and experienced great difficulty righting her boat the second time.
The safety boat captained by Beth Anderson and her crew of Carol Crane, Penny Washburn, Dianne Henderson and Chansi Harrow were first to the sailor’s rescue. After multiple attempts to right the boat, the spectator boat, captained by Anne Chotkowski, lent additional assistance.
Sandy Kastorff, the rookie sailor, was exhausted from her efforts to right the boat so fellow rookie Sandy Vaughn, watching the races from the spectator boat, jumped in to give an assist.
Once she had the boat upright, visiting sailor Sukie Muller, from the Windlasses of Dunedin, jumped in the water to sail the boat in since she was experienced with the heavier wind conditions.
When the races were completed, sailing back into the Higel Park ramp provided more excitement for the sailors as the winds continued to be heavy.
The winds from behind made it look like the boats were surfing. The Bitter Ends most senior sailor, Shirley Geoffrion, soon to be 87 years young, had just reached the start of the channel into the Higel ramp when a fellow sailor onshore yelled out an instruction.
As Shirley looked up to hear the instruction, a gust hit her sail and she was over. The boat turtled with the sail pointed downward.
Fellow sailors Sandy Vaughn, Marge Whiteman and visiting sailor Sukie Muller immediately jumped in the water to assist Shirley, and they all swam the boat to shore.
Once onshore, the prevailing joke became “how many sailors does it take to swim a Sunfish to shore?”
At the completion of the regatta, a luncheon, catered by Croissant & Co, was held at the Higel Park pavilion. The picnic tables were decorated with multi-colored tablecloths and had vibrant flower arrangements on each table created by Anchor member Jerri Rupert.
To encourage attendance by all club members, a hat contest was held with prizes being awarded to the three best decorated hats. Sailor Jill Joos made beautiful, quilted totes for the regatta winners and colorful drawstring bags for the hat winners.
At the end of the day’s luncheon, FWSA President Linda Schwartz complimented Interclub Rep Janet Molen for a “class act” hosting the FWSA’s first interclub of the 2021-22 season.
The Bitter Ends are a part of the Florida Women’s Sailing Association (FWSA) that was founded in 1973. The FWSA has nine member clubs along the Southwest coast of Florida with more than 700 women racing once a week at their respective sailing clubs.
The Bitter Ends sail out of Higel Park and the facilities of the Venice Youth Boating Association at Venice Yacht Club. They race on Wednesday mornings, September through May.
Membership is open to the public for women who have experience in sailing. Information about club requirements can be found at: www.bitterendsvenice.com.
