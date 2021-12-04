Set in New York City’s East Village Park in 1968, the Broadway Musical “Hair” made news for its nude scene as much as for its music.
Newly opened in the Mertz Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts in Sarasota, today’s Asolo Rep production educates as much as it entertains. Those who have been wondering what happened to America in these 50-plus intervening years finally have some answers along with a production that is truly mesmerizing for its still wonderful music as well as for its incredible staging.
The year 1968 was as much the dawning of the “Age of Aquarius” as it was an era of war protesters as war in Vietnam escalated. Single sex colleges were about to go coed and war are was undergoing an even bigger change as America sent troops into a battle that would prove unwinnable.
Racial tension led to riots in Cleveland, Detroit, Los Angeles and other cities even as young men eligible for the draft would do almost anything to avoid being called to active duty.
Now, more than half a century later, Americans are even more against war even as they wage battles at home over race, religion and COVID-19 vaccinations.
It is in this age that Asolo Rep has mounted a show that will not run in repertory but instead will continue night after night straight through until Jan. 1. The company’s rep season will begin in January,
Not only has the Asolo design team come up with a voluminous set by Anna Louizos that couldn’t possibly work in a repertory situation, but it serves to enlarge and enhance and present an even bigger production of one of the most iconic of Broadway musicals.
It still showcases the hippies of the late 60s and still has wonderful music but instead of delivering its original message, without changing a word of the script or any of the songs, this production of “Hair” seems to help today’s people understand much of what has happened in America in the past half century.
Social change went into overdrive in the “Age of Aquarius.” The song with that title opens one of the most musical of musicals with its message — actually “messages.”
With songs like “Aquarius,” “I Believe in Love.” “Hair,” “Where Do I Go,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and “Let the Sun Shine In,” today’s “Hair” delivers more answers than questions.
With its large cast of characters and musicians, the Asolo production literally goes beyond the stage, even incorporating the private box high above stage right into the set. The setting is further enhanced with a backdrop that rises some two stories at the back of the stage and some change in levels at the front of the stage.
Designed by Anna Louizos, and with costumes by Dede Avite, lighting by Adam Honore, sound by Joanna Lynne Staub and projections by Aaron Rhyne, the staging of this show is as superb as the acting of the cast of 21 plus four “swings.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, extra cast members proved their worth as the opening night and two additional performances were canceled. With four understudies, Asolo Rep presented a superb production for the delayed Dec. 1 opening.
Understudies proved to be a necessity for this production. That those they replaced could have been no better, proved to be another strength of this production.
The Dec. 1 show featured Matthew Skroven in the role of Berger, who is usually played by Kaleb Wells; Sophia Rose Byrd as Sheila, who is usually played by Olivia Kaufman; Darren Hayes as Pack Member, usually played by Darron Hays; and as Pack Member usually played by Matthew Skroven, Ryland Marbutt.
Ten musicians added additional depth to one of the finest theatrical productions to be seen in this area. Consider the number of fine professional theaters as well as other companies and one can see that the sun was shining on this musical.
While the Broadway show made the national news in 1968 for its nude scene — something just not done on the Great White Way 53 years ago — at least not in that extreme, it is the acting, the singing, the choreography and the set that make this special show so incredibly wonderful.
The Asolo version of “Hair” is a shining example of what wonderful things can happen when virtually every aspect of a production is so stellar.
If this production were taken to Broadway, it likely would merit more rave reviews than it ever did in 1968 when it was the talk of the city, but then, the talk was more about the nude scene.
This Asolo production is simply a superb production in every detail from casting, acting and choreography to all the technical aspects available today that were not even possible in 1968. With a production this big and this strong, any seat should prove to be a good one.
Michael Donald Edwards has taken the Asolo Rep from good to superb with this production of “Hair.”
For tickets, visit asolo.org or call the box office at 941-251-8000 or 800-361-8388.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.