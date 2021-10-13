VENICE — While popular Halloween events are returning this year, two events have changed with Haunted Trails being a drive-thru and the children’s parade turning into a costume strut.
Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, some of the local Halloween events will be different.
In place of the Halloween children’s parade, there will be a Halloween Costume Strut taking place downtown on all three avenues. The event is pet-friendly and all ages are welcome to show of their costumes from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 30.
To allow room for the costumed attendees to walk around, the eastbound lanes of West Venice Avenue, from the 200 to 300 block section, will be closed off to traffic.
During the event, some stores downtown will be handing out candy and small prizes.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged for the Halloween Costume Strut.
The Haunted Trails at Oscar Scherer State Park will also be returning on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 from 8-10 p.m.
However, this year’s Haunted Trails will be a drive-thru along the trail.
Multiple attractions will be set up on the dark roads and trails with many frightening scenes.
Following the 15-20 minute nonstop drive-thru, vendors will be set up near the end of the trail handing out items. Attendees are required to remain in their car at all times.
There will be no bicycle or foot traffic entries allowed and no parking or facilities.
Tickets will be sold at the front of the event this year and will be cash only. A carload of up to eight people will cost $10 with $1 for any additional people.
