ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando is excited to celebrate Halloween with families and children of all ages once again at this year’s Spooktacular.
Kids will love collecting ghoulish goodies as they explore SeaWorld Orlando’s fun-filled trick-or-treating trail and meet colorful characters along the way.
The days will also be full of other immersive and family-friendly activities to get the whole family into the Halloween spirit.
This daytime event takes place every Saturday and Sunday starting Sept. 17 and extends to Friday through Sunday from Oct. 7 through the day of Halloween.
SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular is included with park admission.
Trick-or-Treating Around SeaWorld Orlando
The highlight of Spooktacular at SeaWorld Orlando is back. Children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat for candy and snacks in the park.
Each candy station along SeaWorld Orlando’s trick-or-treat trail features an assortment of sweet and salty favorites.
A SeaWorld trick-or-treat bag is required to participate. SeaWorld Orlando will have an assortment of reusable bags available for purchase at the entrance of the Trick-or-Treat Trail.
Costumed guests can also enter a costume contest taking place in the Journey to Atlantis Plaza for the chance to win a special prize. The costume contest only takes place on Fridays during SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular.
Family-Friendly Halloween Experiences
Other immersive Halloween activities include an All-New family-friendly Scarecrow Dance Party in Journey to Atlantis Plaza. DJs will fill the air with music while Scarecrows show off their dance moves at select performance times throughout the day.
Guests can also meet a friendly Halloween mermaid along the trick-or-treat trail or wander through the Pumpkin Garden and look for friendly pumpkin fish.
Curious adventurers may even run into the Pumpkin Queen as she reads stories in the garden.
Families who are feeling even more adventurous can take part in SeaWorld Orlando’s All-New Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt. Guests can purchase a scavenger hunt map and follow the clues to win amazing prizes.
There will also be an All-New Cookie Decorating and Craft Area located between Sesame Street Land and Wild Arctic. Crafts are included in park admission but the cookie decorating kit will be an additional purchase.
Park guests can start their day at SeaFire Grill with Count von Count’s Spooktacular Breakfast, where they can get photos, hugs, and autographs from their favorite Sesame Street characters. There is an additional cost for this exclusive part of Spooktacular.
Guests also can head to Sesame Street Land and gather around Big Bird’s Nest for Storytime with Big Bird, who will be sharing some of his favorite Halloween stories at select times throughout the day.
All-New Scrumptious Spooktacular Sweets
Halloween candy is not the only sweet treat at Spooktacular this year. New this year, SeaWorld Orlando is teaming up with a popular Orlando-based doughnut shop to create a one-of-a-kind doughnut for Spooktacular
SeaWorld’s talented chefs are also concocting something new for Halloween, the park’s very own version of a “dirt cup” made with chocolate cake, chocolate pudding, Oreo dust and gummy worms.
Rules for Halloween Costumes
All guests are welcome to dress up in Halloween costumes. Guests who are ages 13 and older may not wear costume masks or hoods, and all costumes are subject to the normal dress code for the park.
In addition, face painting is not permitted on any guests unless it is done by park artists.
Howl-O-Scream Returns to Take Over the Night
When the sun goes down, SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream returns with a sinister new Siren.
Scratch and her Siren Sisters are out for blood as they lurk around every corner of the park, looking for unsuspecting victims. Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando is intended for mature audiences and takes screams to the extreme.
This year’s event takes over more of the park with five haunted houses, including two All-New houses to enter. There are also seven scare zones, three of which are All-New areas to explore along with several bars, roaming haunts and shows.
Brave guests can also take fears to new heights by riding Mako, Manta, Ice Breaker and Infinity Falls during the nighttime event.
SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream will take place on select dates from Sept. 9 to Oct 31.
Best Way to Play
One of the best ways for guests to experience SeaWorld Orlando’s Spooktacular is with a SeaWorld Orlando 2023 Fun Card, which offers park admission through December 31, 2023, for one low price of $125.99.
Guests who purchase a Fun Card right now will have the opportunity to attend Spooktacular and the award-winning Christmas Celebration this year.
Guests will also have admission to SeaWorld Orlando for a full calendar year to experience thrilling rides, amazing animal encounters and energizing entertainment while also getting the opportunity to be part of all the seasonal events happening in 2023.
For even more unbeatable benefits, guests can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass for as low as $13/month + tax with no down payment. With an Annual Pass, guests will enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more!
Some restrictions and blockout dates apply. Annual Passes and Fun Cards can be purchased at
