VENICE — After three postponed shows due to illness, Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 Series will present its final performances of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” directed by the theater’s Producing Executive Director, Murray Chase.
The rescheduled shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. Adult tickets are $25, student tickets are $15 to $20, and seating is general admission.
Those who had tickets for the postponed performances have been contacted by the theater box office with information about their new seats.
Those who have not yet seen Chase’s fresh take on the classic story should purchase tickets now at venicetheatre.org or by phone at 941-488-1115.
The box office is not open for walk-up business. Area Realtor and theater president, Laura Kopple, is the show’s sponsor.
Chase directs his two-hour-and-15-minute cutting of Shakespeare’s longest play, the tragedy about a Danish prince who discovers that his uncle murdered his father and took the throne while his mother has married the usurper
This action-packed interpretation will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
“This ain’t your grandma’s Hamlet,” Chase said.
The title role is played by Vera Samuels. Although Chase’s casting of Samuels may have surprised some, it is not the first time a woman has played the role.
Sarah Bernhardt did in 1923. Well before that, the 18th-century actor Charlotte Charke played many male characters, including Shakespeare’s troubled Prince of Denmark.
More recently, in 2014, Maxine Peake won rave reviews as Hamlet at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester, and Cush Jumbo starred in the 2021 production at the Young Vic in London.
Chase says he didn’t set out to cast a woman, but Samuels’ audition showed that she could brilliantly portray the ambition of the character.
“The theme of the story can be distilled down to Hamlet’s singular need to be at the top, going to any lengths to obtain power,” Chase said.
Chase and his production team have set the action in a modernized castle that is fortified, much like a bunker, for security. Four video screens are incorporated into the scenery to depict security camera footage, the appearance of ghosts, news reports and live announcements.
“Hamlet” is widely considered among the most powerful and influential works of world literature. It was one of Shakespeare’s most popular works during his lifetime and still ranks among his most performed, topping the performance list of the Royal Shakespeare Company and its predecessors in Stratford-upon-Avon since 1879.
Again, tickets for Hamlet and all Venice Theatre events through June 2022, as well as subscriptions for next season, are available at the box office at 941-488-1115 or online at venicetheatre.org.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Ave. on the island in Venice. Tickets are available for pick up at the will call table in the lobby one hour before show time.
Venice Theatre’s COVID-19 policies are subject to change and kept up-to-date on its website at venicetheatre.org/covid-19-updates
