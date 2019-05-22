VENICE — It was appropriate that during Teacher Recognition and Appreciation Week, the Venice-Nokomis Rotary presented the 2019 Teacher of the Year award.
Venice Elementary Reading Recovery teacher Allison Hamley was chosen from several Venice area schools. Hamley has taught at Venice Elementary for 16 years, but has been teaching for 25 years.
Teacher of the Year Committee Chairman Jesse Lazarus presented a plaque and $1,000 check to Hamley. Venice Elementary Principal Kirk Hutchinson received a plaque from the the rotary representing Hamley’s award.
“Allison, we honor you today, coming from Venice Elementary School. I have always been a teacher and appreciate all that they do for students in Sarasota County Schools where we need more teachers,” Sarasota County School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said.
“It is a great honor to be the Rotary Club Teacher of the Year, because I learned at a very early stage we need to give back to the community,” Hamley said. “My parents brought us up to appreciate how important it is to provide service above self to our school, church and the Venice community.”
Last year Hamley was given the opportunity to receive intensive training on reading recovery at Ohio State University. Reading recovery is designed to help first graders who are having extreme difficulty with early reading and writing.
Sarasota County Schools works with students to ensure that they are reading at or above grade level by the time they enter the third grade. The district uses several different programs to ensure that students don’t fall behind, which includes having teachers like Hamley on staff.
Hamley works one-on-one, five times a week in 30-minute lessons for four weeks.
Following the full set of lessons roughly 75 percent of the students reach grade level standards. Those that do not achieve those results will have documentation about their training and can be provided with support to overcome specific disabilities.
“For every two hours of lessons each day a reading recovery teacher spends two hours planning those lessons for each particular student the next day,” she said. “In all, in a year I tested 31 children in kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.