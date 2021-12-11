Happy birthday, Julia Cousins Lanning

Julia Cousins Lanning, class of 1942 at Florida Southern College, watched Venice grow from a cultural wasteland to a cultural wonderland.
Today, Dec. 11, 2021, as she turns 100, the city she has cared for over so many years is one of the most culturally rich cities in North America, with the second most important community theater in the U.S., a fine symphony orchestra, a stunning art center with several nationally known artists and an exceptional archives.
The latter is in its own building just across the street (Milan) from the Venice Museum in the historic Triangle Inn. Julia quietly contributed to many of these organizations and also became one of the most ardent volunteers at the Venice Museum and Archives.
Thanks to a $1 million grant from Julia, the city’s archives today is in a one-story building that has been fully renovated with an eye to insuring the safety of its historic contents. A rolling bookshelf system installed in one of the rooms serves to make use of every inch of space for now and well into the future.
One smaller room contains bound volumes of the Venice Gondolier from its inception until recent years when an upgraded computer system was able to preserve the contents as well as the layout.
This year, the paper celebrated its 75th anniversary and the last of the heavy and large bound volumes of past papers were installed in the building on Milan.
Because of the archives, it is possible to research the history of Venice back to its earliest days and the arrival of the first homesteaders, its name change from Horse and Chaise to Venice, the creation of the Eagle Point Club and the arrival of famed orthopedic surgeon Dr. Fred Albee.
Albee purchased most of the land comprising today’s Venice and then hired John Nolen to plan the community and landscape architect Prentiss French to enhance the city’s main boulevard (Venice Avenue) and the many parks included in the plan.
Moving Around
Realizing the cost of creating the city, Albee sold the land and the plans to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE) in 1926. Lanning, then 6, arrived with her parents the next year. She had been born in Norton, Va. in 1921.
“My father was a building contractor, so that meant work, so we moved,” Lanning said in an interview in 2013 for the Southern Voices Oral history Project of Florida Southern College, her alma mater.
They did not come straight to Venice. Her father built a few houses in another city but by 1927, he was building houses in Venice. The newly planned city was being promoted as an ideal place to live by the BLE, which was headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.
When the Great Depression arrived in 1928, Venice had grown to a city of some 4,000. More than 100 or so houses plus three hotels and a shopping district on West Venice Avenue, and Venice Country Club (today’s site of Country Club Estates Mobile Home Park) had been built.
The streets were paved. Streetlights and sewers were installed.
The Great Depression changed all that. Overnight, people lost their jobs and then their homes, the streets were dark once again. The BLE lost millions and returned to Cleveland.
By 1930, as no new houses were being built, the Cousins family lost the farm they had purchased.
The Cousins moved briefly to Bradenton where they raised pigeons. They soon realized they could do better in Venice.
“We came back because at least we knew the area. We knew there were fish in the bays and the Gulf and you could raise chickens in your backyard and plant a vegetable garden.
“... there was no tax base. There was nobody to pay any taxes. So we could have bought any property in town ... we could buy anything without taxes.
Going To School
“Daddy found a house that was not quite finished, that he could buy for back taxes. ($1,000) We did not have $1,000, so we arranged with the city that he would keep their buildings in repair, for a very minimum wage, and I still have the papers on this, until he worked out that thousand dollars, which he did. That was our home from then on.” (These quotes also are from the oral history interview.)
With such a tiny population, which included parts of Nokomis, the only school was an elementary school in Nokomis. The few Venice students went to a makeshift school in an old building and one of the storefronts of the San Marco Hotel, which later became a KMI (Kentucky Military Institute) building.
Cousins went to 4th and fifth grade in that building and then to the Nokomis school for 6th grade. While there, she heard about Florida Southern College. Her mother very much wanted her to go to college.
As the economy began to slowly improve, college odds would be increasingly in Julia’s favor.
In 1932, the Kentucky Military Institute signed a deal to lease two of the city’s hotels, the San Marco and the Hotel Venice, to use for dorm rooms and classes.
A large green space opposite the San Marco (today’s Centennial park) could be used for marching and another building east of the San Marco would serve as gymnasium. KMI moved its entire school from Lyndon, Kentucky to Florida for the winter.
Julia’s older brother James, would go to KMI. He graduated in 1935.
During those years, Cousins-Lanning’s mother went to the bank and borrowed $50 to open a tea room called the Venetian Tea Room.
“When they (KMI) first came, the owners and some of the faculty came ahead to open up the buildings and everything and ate with us,” Cousins said in that interview for the oral history project.
“That was quite a large salvation.”
It also was a turning point for the Cousins family. By the time Julia was ready for college, the man running the Triangle inn was burned in a kitchen accident and had to leave. The Cousins leased their house to another family and moved into the Triangle Inn, housing the Cousins’ family as well as the dining room for inn guests on the first floor with tenants above.
Julia’s bedroom was on the inn’s first floor (that room is now used for rotating exhibits). The inn generated enough money to allow Julia to attend Florida Southern and live in a dorm on campus.
She was in the class of 1942. Her brother James was enrolled in the KMI from which he graduated in 1935.
At college, Julia majored in English with a minor in science, sang in the choir and was on stage in one play. Told that nobody could hear her past the first row, she switched to painting sets for other productions while there.
“My interest was in art. The only art teacher they had was a rather ancient lady ...” (another tidbit from the oral history interview)
Never Meeting Frank Lloyd Wright
While Cousins was at Florida Southern, Frank Lloyd Wright was enticed to design 18 buildings for the school. Many of her fellow students made the bricks used to build those buildings. She neither made bricks nor met the famous architect during those four years.
“He was on campus several times. He was a very small man with a tam-hat, and I think, a cane. I have forgotten a lot of the details, but he was very visible when he was around.
“...but I was never very impressed with his buildings. The administration building — he didn’t put any bathrooms into that.”
She never had the opportunity to meet him or hear him speak.
“No, no he didn’t do that sort of thing. He was above that...” (These quotations also are from the oral history project.)
She did become a member of a sorority — Tri Zeta.
After graduation, Julia returned to Venice but only for a few weeks, during which she worked in the construction office of the company building the air base that would be used to train fighter pilots for World War II.
(Today it is Venice Airport and used mostly by private pilots, although it gained certain notoriety in 2001 for having trained Mohammed Atta and another pilot made famous on Sept 11 that year for flying into the World Trade Center in New York City.)
Close friends had already moved to New York and knowing her love of music, they enticed her to join them in the big city.
“We had nothing here. Venice was a cultural desert ... I just longed for it (culture) with all my being.”
In Lakeland, the only access to a large city was Tampa or Orlando, where she saw ballet for the first time.
“And that performance was one of the most wonderful experiences of my life,” she said in the oral history. “... the music was Tchaikovsky’s ‘Serenade for Strings,’ which begins with three long notes ...”
She said she never heard it that way again but once she had returned to the Sarasota area after some 20 years in New York, she attended the fledgling ballet in Sarasota.
In New York, she had had it all — culturally that is — but finding the right job took a while, even though World war II was on and so many men were serving in the war. She found work as a shipping clerk for Cunard Lines.
“It was just a matter of keeping records and that kind of thing, which I wasn’t very good at. That didn’t last too long.”
Finally, she heard from McGraw Hill, which had a job in the illustration department. After about three years, she was assigned to create an illuminated manuscript for the company’s London office. She had taken a year off to teach at a private school but then returned to McGraw Hill’s art department for its Readers Digest magazine.
She was there for 20 years before retiring and returning to Venice.
Coming Back to Venice
“This was 1970 ... that was the best move I ever made in my life because I came back down here. I got involved with a little theater group, I met some of the best friends of my life, most of whom are younger than I am, and are still out there.”
She also had kept up with her college friends. And she met Dale Lanning, a widower who had moved to Venice in 1982 with his late wife. He and Julia married. Both were interested in the arts.
She was a benefactor for this area’s ballet. She had purchased tickets to that ballet she had first seen in Orlando but was disappointed that it was using recorded music. Julia took steps to change that. She met the director and arranged for the ballet to have live music.
She also became involved with the opera in Sarasota and later, when it was created, the Venice Museum and Archives.
By then, the former inn had been moved from 251 S. Nassau where her family had lived, to its present address at 351 S. Nassau. Having been raised in the building and in the early years of Venice, she proved to be an asset to the growing museum and archives.
Finally, during that oral history interview in December 2013, Cousins, then 82, was asked what college had meant to her.
While the oral history was for Florida Southern, it was a good question for this woman who had grown up during the Great Depression with its “downs” outweighing the “ups.”
Yet she was able to go to college and then to work in the “Big Apple” and best of all, return to Venice, marry Dale Lanning and make a positive difference on the area where she had grown up.
She had come a long way, and so had Venice.
The KMI and the Army airport and the arrival of The Greatest Show on Earth, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus, and even the medical center created by Dr. Albee had helped bring little Venice back to life and to even be able to light the street lights once again.
Julia Cousins Lanning was involved in growing this cultural area’s theater, ballet and other arts groups. She became one of the most enthusiastic volunteers for the Venice Museum, spending many days in the building that had been her home so many years before it was moved to what is today known as the city’s cultural campus.
By then, James Hagler had come from the Edison-Ford Estates in Fort Myers to be the director of the Venice Museum. He saw extra land behind the community center and soon was making plans to expand the museum with additional display space to honor the tenure of the circus in Venice.
The Greatest Show on Earth wintered in the city for more that 30 years and also founded its Clown College in the city in 1968.
Donating To The Arts
Julia was very intrigued with the expansion idea and offered Hagler $1 million in seed money for the project. Before any additional money was obtained, Hagler died.
By then, the former inn was straining under the growing archives. With Julia’s blessing and to save the inn from collapsing under the weight of the archives, her “Seed Money” was used to fund renovation of the would be archives building just across the street on Milan.
Julia Cousins Lanning was raised during the height of the Depression. Her parents struggled to keep a roof over the family yet managed to make the money to send Julia to college and then encouraged her as she headed off to New York City to have a career in art and acquire a love of ballet, opera, theater and other cultural interests.
And that would bring her back to Venice.
One more quotation from the oral history project:
“So by the time I left for New York, I had no qualms about going up there by myself. I made it! It has been a wonderful experience. I had my huge dose of culture which I craved from young childhood. I was there at a time when so much was going on ...”
The little girl who arrived in Venice at the age of 6 played a big part in preserving the city’s heritage with her donation to the Museum and Archives.
According to an article in this newspaper on the opening of the new archives building:
“The center’s 23,000-item collections fill more than 1,300 square feet. The holdings include records of Venice social and community organizations, high school yearbooks, newspapers, photographs, works of art, letters, maps and much more.
“The once scattered resources now sit on modern compact shelving in a climate-controlled environment with proper security. There is a public reading room and strict rules regarding access to the materials.”
Julia Cousins Lanning also left her stamp on most of this area’s cultural institutions as well.
No longer able to go to the theater and ballet and more, she lives at Aston Gardens where she likely will spend today (Dec. 11) opening birthday wishes from her many friends and fans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.