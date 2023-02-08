VENICE — Venice, Florida residents and visitors consume thousands of “Gondoliers” weekly — this newspaper, not those pole-propelled boats in Venice, Italy. (The only actual gondola in Venice seems to be the one used by the local Italian American club in the annual holiday parade.)
For more than 50 years, residents and visitors have also enjoyed the vocal renderings of the Venice Gondolier Barbershop chorus and its many quartets.
The not-for-profit organization in Venice was chartered more than 50 years ago as a member of the Society for the Preservation and encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America (SPBQSA). Today SPBQSA, which was founded in 1939. is doing business as the Barbershop Harmony Society (barbershop.org.)
Both the chorus and member quartets have been going strong since the organization’s beginning, current spokesman Gary Woodward said. In addition to performing and entering barbershop competitions, local quartets also have entertained residents at their homes or businesses on Valentine’s Day.
“We are a progressive chapter with integration of women into what was once a ‘men only’ choral group,” member spokesperson Gary Woodward said.
Co-ed clubs remain in the minority, according to information on the national website.
“We have before and will be singing again for the Atlanta Braves at an upcoming spring training game in March,” Woodward said. “We also are going to deliver Singing Valentines once again.”
To gift someone special with a most special Valentine on either Feb. 13 or 14, call or text a message to 941-223-1425. The cost is $40.
That includes two special songs, a personal card, chocolates and a photo with a Venice Gondolier quartet
As many members are necessary to fulfill so many commitments, the club is continually seeking new members of all ages and sexes.
No previous music experience is necessary. Members range from students to senior citizens, whether right-brained or left-brained. The group generally sings the old standards but also some new songs.
If you are new to barbershop singing, the club provides all of the learning materials.
They meet each Monday evening at the Lakeside Lutheran Church, 2401 South Tamiami Trail, two blocks north of the intersection of Jacaranda Boulevard and U.S. 41.
Lee Frayer is the chorus director. He has been a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and its predecessor, SPBQSA, for 56 years.
“He won the Sunshine District Hall of Fame award in 2009,” Woodward said. “He has been directing women and men for 43 years and was member of the Original Joker’s Wild Comedy Quartet (from Ohio and Pennsylvania) for 17 years. Lee also has decades of experience in staging and production management.
“We consider Barbershop a Fountain of Youth activity because it is a physical, mental, and social hobby,” Woodward said. “Seniors in our community might appreciate that.”
Barbershop singers perform while standing and often add choreographed moves, he said. That breath control is an important part of all singing adds another dimension to the physicality of this activity.
“We are currently recruiting new singers from the community,” Woodward said. “The chorus is open to men and women singers of all ages.”
“Our 4-part harmony A Capella (Barbershop style) chorus and quartets have been serving the Venice Community since it was chartered more than 50 years ago,” Woodward said.
BHS, the national society, is based in Nashville, Tenn. Visit barbership.org to learn more about the national organization and gondoliers.us/ to learn more about the local group.
Competitive and performance focused, the Venice Gondoliers chorus performs an annual show to an audience of several hundred or more fans and also performs regularly at area communities, including senior living communities (independent and assisted) and for local and national sporting events.
All four singing parts are needed and female singers are welcome, especially for the mixed male and female a cappella tight harmony chorus to sing lead, tenor, baritone or bass.
Those interested in joining the club for the snowbird season or year-round should call 941-953-3752. To see some past performances, visit gondoliers.us/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.