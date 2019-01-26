Support for regulating private waste haulers was so strong Tuesday that the Venice City Council voted to have staff craft an ordinance about them before anyone made even a motion.
The omission was quickly corrected and the motion passed unanimously.
Currently, Public Works director James Clinch told the Council, the city doesn’t regulate private waste haulers — companies in the business of collecting, removing and disposing of commercial waste and construction debris.
As a result, he said, dumpsters are dropped off on city streets with nothing under the wheels to protect the road surface and nor barricades to alert motorists. Or, he said, trucks will drive over city curbs and sidewalks to deposit them in yards.
The containers are usually gone by the time city staff shows up to investigate, removed to be dumped — probably at the county landfill, but the city can’t track that.
A ban on probate waste haulers in the city was considered and rejected, Clinch said, to avoid getting embroiled in legal challenges. It also would have overwhelmed the city’s resources to become the sole supplier of dumpsters.
Instead, he said, the staff proposes creating an annual permit program requiring any private hauler to provide its contact and insurance information, dumpster locations and disposal procedures and agree to abide by city site and set-up standards.
The regulations wouldn’t apply to contractors because hauling construction debris isn’t their main line of work, he said.
There would be a fee to apply for a permit and a monthly charge of a percentage of the hauler’s gross revenue. At 15 percent, with a $300 fee per removal for dumping paid twice a month, the city would see about $85,000 in revenue from the roughly 80 private dumpsters currently in use, he said.
Violations would probably be handled by city Code Enforcement, Solid Waste and Recycling Supervisor Bob Moroni said. Other cities have said that haulers fall into line after a fine or two he said.
Clinch said that somewhere between six and 10 companies would likely apply for a permit. They may push back against the program, he said, but it would be essentially the same as ones they already deal with on other cities.
The ordinance will come back to the Council for approval at two separate meetings.
A resolution requiring that city projects and projects on city property use city Solid Waste services was adopted Tuesday.
