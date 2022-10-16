Halloween Haunted Trails (copy)

Halloween Haunted Trails in Osprey has been canceled for the year due to damage from Hurricane Ian.

OSPREY — The annual Haunted Trails in Oscar Scherer State Park is canceled after the park was damaged from Hurricane Ian.

Nokomis Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Kona said the park was too damaged and wouldn’t be cleaned up in time for the event, which would have occurred next weekend.

