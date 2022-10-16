featured Haunted Trails canceled Staff report Oct 16, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Halloween Haunted Trails in Osprey has been canceled for the year due to damage from Hurricane Ian.FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSPREY — The annual Haunted Trails in Oscar Scherer State Park is canceled after the park was damaged from Hurricane Ian.Nokomis Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Kona said the park was too damaged and wouldn’t be cleaned up in time for the event, which would have occurred next weekend.Along with the Friends of Oscar Scherer Park and the Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce, the department benefits from the annual event.For those who already bought tickets, they will be refunded, according to Friends of Oscar Scherer Park’s social media.“Hopefully, next year,” Kona said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Pro tip: Get water damage dried out fast Sun Fiesta is still a go, Oct. 14-16 Legacy Park is imagination realized Man arrested on unlicensed contracting charges Sun Fiesta is still a go Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Pro tip: Get water damage dried out fast Sun Fiesta is still a go, Oct. 14-16 Legacy Park is imagination realized Man arrested on unlicensed contracting charges Sun Fiesta is still a go Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
