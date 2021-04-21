VENICE — After sending several texts with no response, a husband went to a South Venice motel where his wife worked to check on her.
He discovered her in a motel room severely beaten, unconscious in a closet, with a towel stuffed in her mouth. Another employee helped pull her from the closet and attempted CPR until emergency workers arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim died Tuesday night.
"As a husband, I cannot imagine what this victim's husband is going through right now," Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said during a Wednesday news conference.
Witnesses — and later surveillance video — led authorities to a suspect in the woman's beating death.
Stephen Matthew Havrilka, 30, is in custody on one charge of homicide: murder danger and depraved without premeditation, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office jail records.
Sarasota County Sheriff's officials confirmed Havrilka was arrested in relation to the discovery Tuesday morning of an unconscious woman who had been beaten, inside a motel room at the Rodeway Inn in South Venice.
"The nature of this crime is particularly heinous," Sarasota County Sheriff's spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez said Wednesday morning.
Perez confirmed the victim was employed by the motel. She said the victim's family has opted into Marsy's Law, which means her name and other details will not be released to the public.
At a news conference, officials revealed there is video surveillance of Havrilka entering the room where the victim was cleaning.
Havrilka was staying in room 209 for approximately six days, according to hotel management, officials said.
Through the investigation, officials said they learned Havrilka did not know the victim.
Hoffman said he believes that Havrilka could have observed the victim during his days at the inn.
Employees at Rodeway Inn refused comment Wednesday morning.
Following the initial call Tuesday, officials said a suspicious man, believed to be Havrilka, was picked up around Alligator Drive and South Tamiami Trail.
When Havrilka was picked up, he was under the influence of narcotics, speaking in tongues, and was acting erratic, according to officials.
It took five deputies to put him into custody under the Marchman Act, officials said.
The K-9 unit on scene Tuesday, found a shirt and a watch in a wooded area south of the hotel where he reportedly fled the incident, officials said.
Havrilka has a long list of charges in the past on charges based out of Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Since 2007, Havrilka has been arrested more than 20 times on a variety of charges, from driving without a driver's license to possession of marijuana to vehicle theft, burglary, trespassing, battery, violating injunctions of domestic violence protections.
Prior to the Tuesday homicide charge, his last arrest was a domestic battery charge in January.
According to Sarasota County Court of Clerk records, the case was discontinued in February and he was released from jail. No reason was given in the documents as to why the charge was dropped by the State Attorney's office.
Hoffman said those kind of cases are hard to prosecute.
"I don't pass any judgement on the State Attorney's office," Hoffman said.
Hoffman said Havrilka has served four stints in state prison to go along with his more than 25 arrests — with a majority of them taking place in Sarasota County and Charlotte County. On most of his probable cause affidavits, he has a variety of addresses in and around Venice.
Officials revealed Havrilka had many tattoos in which some were connected to white supremacy and neo-Nazi beliefs.
In the early stages of the investigation, race does not seem to be an issue with the crime, officials said.
"There is no other way to describe Havrilka: He is an animal," Hoffman said.
