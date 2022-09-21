VENICE — No one ever knocks on her door, Kathy Sims said, but someone did one day last month.
When she opened it, three Air Force members in uniform were there to tell her that her son Tyler, who was stationed in North Carolina, had been killed in a tree-trimming accident.
He’d been working an outside job on weekends to earn extra money so that after discharge he, wife Isabel and baby daughter Leighton could move back to Florida, where his kids would grow up like he did, surrounded by family. It was their two-year plan.
“It was literally the last thing I ever expected,” Sims said.
“It still doesn’t feel real, to be honest,” Isabel said. “Out of all the things he’s done in his life (in the military) …. He was invincible.”
“The most invincible kid ever,” Sims said.
He was also one of the best kids ever, she said, even to the extent of getting himself up for school and packing his own lunch.
And he was selfless, she said.
When he played Pop Warner football, he’d hang back with another player who had trouble with the running drills, to encourage him.
That boy’s father attended Tyler’s celebration of life, and told Sims that he was one of the best boys he ever met.
He was always the guy who would make faces or act goofy to pick up his teammates, Sims said. The one who would stop other kids from bullying someone.
“There’s nothing you could ever say bad about him,” she said. “He was always there to help everybody.”
He played Little League baseball, too, but gave it up to concentrate on football. He played all four years at Venice High and was named the defensive MVP his senior year.
He was a captain in both his junior and senior years, Sims said, but declined to run out onto the field first, as was the tradition. He didn’t consider himself better than any of his teammates, she said.
“I’m not sure where he got his generosity from,” she said. “I’m kind of hard-headed.”
“He had that, too,” Isabel said.
College was in his plans only if he could play football, Sims said. When it became apparent that wasn’t going to happen, he started looking at going into the military, behind her back.
Her brother took him to a Marine recruiter, but that service rejected him because he wanted to be a SEAL and they said that the guy whose nickname since eighth grade was “Manchild” — who was born at Doctors Hospital via emergency c-section because he was so big — wouldn’t be able to cut it.
So he decided on the Air Force. She had to sign the papers because he was only 17. She wasn’t happy about it but “he had his mind made up.”
“Once he got his mind set on something, that was it,” she said.
After boot camp, he made up his mind that he wanted to do para-rescue training — going in by land, sea or air to provide medical treatment for other service members, Isabel said.
It’s like the SEALs, but with medical knowledge, she said.
The two-year “pipeline” requires completion of Combat Dive School, Airborne, Military Freefall, EMT basic, paramedic and Air Force Survival School.
Tyler had struggled his first two years of high school, Sims said, before straightening his grades out. He was named most improved student his junior year.
But he excelled in pararescue training, receiving the Jason D. Cunningham Award for Overall Superior Medical Achievement; the Military Order of the Purple Heart Award for Overall Superior Medical Knowledge; and the Charles D. King Award for Overall Superior Academic Achievement.
He was stationed at Hurlburt Field, in the Florida panhandle, in 2019 when he met Isabel at a hot yoga class, she said.
They got engaged about a year later in North Carolina, where he’d been transferred. He went up first and she followed in December.
About a week later, she found out she was pregnant, she said.
All he wanted was to be a father, Sims said. When there was a family gathering, the rest of the older kids would be hanging out together and Tyler would be playing with the younger ones. He played Santa at family Christmas parties when no one else wanted to do it.
They had recently returned from a family gathering in the Keys on which they’d also celebrated Leighton’s first birthday. Before the accident it was planned to be an annual trip.
“He was the best dad,” Isabel said. “He was born to be her dad.”
She doesn’t know, doesn’t want to know, the details of the accident.
Family rapidly arrived after hearing the news — her parents from Washington state, his from Florida and elsewhere.
A group of friends who were like family “was there for me right away,” Isabel said, some even flying in from Japan.
And, she said, the military was “awesome. We had to answer a couple of questions and they did literally everything.”
Tyler was uncertain what he wanted to do after leaving the Air Force. They had talked about opening a gym, something Isabel says might still happen.
Leighton is her “sunshine,” she said, and “already determined and fearless,” like her father, she said.
“She’s going to do whatever she wants to do,” Sims said.
