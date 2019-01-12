A woman is in critical condition after she reportedly passed out in her vehicle while driving on Jacaranda Boulevard at Tamiami Trail in South Venice.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report issued late Friday, the crash occurred at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Sandra Kemper, 68, of Placida, had a medical episode as she approached Tamiami Trail while on Jararanda and drove her Lexus ES300 straight through a steady red traffic signal.
She ran head on into a Honda Accord driven by Yurly Tabakov, 20, of North Port, as he made a turn from the opposite direction onto Tamiami Trail. He was uninjured.
The crash spun Kemper’s vehicle into the front of a third vehicle, driven by Laura Robinson, 75, of Venice. Robinson was not injured.
Kemper was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health where she was listed in critical condition.
Alcohol was not involved, and all three parties were wearing their seat belts, according to the report.
