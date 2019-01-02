NORTH PORT - Recent rumors the Sarasota County Health Department in North Port was closing worried some patients about losing primary care doctors and low-cost prescriptions.
However, the department isn't closing - technically. It's transitioning.
It is making a state-mandated change from providing primary care services. Instead, it will concentrate on vaccinations, water testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, infectious disease treatment along with environmental health and wellness programs.
Instead of offering primary care services including mental/behavioral health care and substance abuse, refugee screenings and care of acute and chronic health problems, the department gave those responsibilities to the newly established CenterPlace Health.
North Port's health department has served patients in Charlotte and Sarasota counties because it is a federally qualified facility, which allows medical treatment services to cross county lines. The North Port facility sees more than 15,000 uninsured or under-insured patients annually.
CenterPlace Health now shares the health department building, 6950 Outreach Way, off Pan American Boulevard in North Port.
Mandated
In 2015, Gov. Rick Scott mandated local health departments surrender primary health care services to regional not-for-profit providers. The Department of Health was instructed to focus on disease prevention, immunizations, sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy and diabetes services.
However, the health department in Sarasota County couldn’t find a provider by the state deadline. It was granted an extension along with federal funding to continue operating until 2019.
To make the transition for the 25,000 patients from Englewood, Port Charlotte, North Port and Venice who use the health departments in North Port and Sarasota, a nonprofit was established to oversee the new contracts that need to be in place by the deadline.
Staffing cuts: 37
With the transition came cuts to the health department's $30 million budget. The final budget may be reduced to $20 million after the full transition and shifting of some funds to Center Place Health.
"We had to lay off 37 positions," said Chuck Henry, health department administrator, adding the positions included nurses, administrators and part-time staff let go just after Thanksgiving. "The timing was bad. But, we knew the changes were coming two and a half years ago. Our patients are our priority and we try to do the very best for our employees."
Henry said the model is changing on the health department side and they will not need as many nurses but will use licensed nurse practitioners.
New staffing needs
Some health department employees can apply to work on the other side of the building at CenterPlace Health, according to Dr. Linda Stone, CEO of CenterPlace Health.
"Just because an employee worked for the health department didn't mean they would automatically get a job with us," she said. "Each employee has to re-apply. We are taking more applications in January for specific positions. We worked really hard not to duplicate services between the health department and our office."
The center will use medical assistants, advanced practitioners and physicians assistants. There's an estimated 130 positions needed. Services will include teen health, men's and women's primary health care, dental for children and only emergencies for adults, substance abuse and mental health evaluations. They offer some same-day appointments for urgent care.
The center's budget is estimated at about $10 to $15 million for the three locations in Sarasota County including North Port. The budget includes about $2 million in federal funds - which shifted from the health department budget - and about $2 million from Sarasota County.
Because CenterPlace Health is a nonprofit, it qualifies for grants, foundations and individual donations; the health department wasn't eligible for as a government agency.
Low-cost primary care
Stone said CenterPlace Health will serve all existing patients who used primary care services at the health department.
"Centerplace Health operates on a sliding scale for payment," Stone said. "We will see patients regardless of their ability to pay. We understand some people had their doctor's appointments canceled and have to reschedule. This happened while we were transitioning over from the health department. We apologize. We have signed contracts with major insurance companies. We have Cigna, Blue Cross, Aetna and in time will have Medicare Advantage. We take self-pay, private and Medicaid/Medicare.
"Some insurance providers may not be acknowledging them as quickly as we would like, but they are in place," she said. "It will allow us to see new patients as well. We have a contract with Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the delivery of babies at the Laurel site. That will be very helpful to mothers in the South County area."
Stone said as a federally qualified health center, CenterPlace Health is obligated to set billing charges based on the prevailing rates for medical services in the area.
"The only time our charges change is if community rates change," she said. "However, there will be changes to the sliding fee discount program."
Patient responsibilities
To avoid frustration, health department patients in need of primary care services must sign a release of records form.
"What people don't understand is the health department is not legally allowed to automatically transfer a patient's records," Henry said. "The patient must sign a release so they can be given to Center Place Health even know we share the same building. The release must be signed even if the patient has the same person who treated them from the health department who is now working for CenterPlace Health. A person can call us and we will release the records over. We just have to have direct contact with each patient."
It's costly, sometimes confusing and time consuming, but Stone said CenterPlace Health has an electronic records system that will help with patient information.
"All of the records will be done electronically," she said. "This will make it easier for the staff and the patients."
Low-cost prescriptions
During the transition, some patients were quoted full prices for their what had been low to no-cost prescriptions.
Mike Cushman, who said he is homeless in North Port, said the health department charged him $460 for the diabetes medicine he's been getting there for free for years.
"There was no way I could pay that," Cushman said.
Stone said some patients were caught in the middle as the transition happened.
"We applied for a new low-cost drug program," she said. "Like everything in health care, it the process took us a while after registering. We had to get a permit. We had to wait for the grant (from the health department) to shift. There was a ton of paperwork. It all created a bigger gap for the patients than we expected. We are in the process of working with suppliers. We have also contracted with the department of health for the actual pharmacy location so patients can get prescriptions on site."
For more information on the health department, call 941-861-3820.
For more information on the CenterPlace Health, call 941-861-2900 or visit www.centerplacehealth.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.