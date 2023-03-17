VENICE — Land-development regulation amendments negotiated to head off a lawsuit would be the big item on most Planning Commission agendas. Not next week's, however.
The proposed LDR changes are the first piece of business at Tuesday's meeting but the majority of what will likely be another full house in Council Chambers will be there for the conclusion of a public hearing on a proposed shopping center on Laurel Road.
Residents of the Venetian Golf & Country Club, across Laurel Road from the proposed site, the Milano planned-unit development and other concerned citizens packed the room and overflowed into the Community Room when the hearing began in January.
It was continued until February, and a second time until Tuesday.
When the proceeding resumes, the VGRC Homeowners Association and anyone granted affected-person status will get to make their presentation, followed by audience participation.
Attorney Jeff Boone, representing developer Pat Neal, will get time for rebuttal before the Commission discusses the matter and makes a decision.
Border and Jacaranda Holdings LLC, a Neal company, is seeking to change the land use designation on a 10-acre portion of the Milano PUD, at the southwest corner of East Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard, from open space to commercial.
It’s the intended site of a shopping center with a grocery store, a restaurant and other businesses.
A PUD can be up to 5% commercial space but nothing can be built on the 10 acres as long as they’re designated as open space.
The change would leave Milano just above the 50% minimum threshold for a PUD, according to the staff report.
In support of the change, Boone put on evidence to show that it complies with the comprehensive plan and the city’s former land code, which was in effect when the application was submitted.
Alec Hoffner, Neal’s environmental engineer, addressed environmental concerns by saying that a wetland on the property will be connected to the site’s stormwater system and no significant presence of listed wildlife has been detected.
Opponents have already raised a number of other objections, including an increase in traffic; a code provision stating that commercial uses in a PUD be located centrally and serve its residents, not the general public; and reliance on the representation that the property would always be open space.
Residents of the Cielo subdivision also say that they bought their property on the representation that the site would always be open space.
At the conclusion of the hearing the Commission will vote on a recommendation of approval or denial by the City Council.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda for the meeting is at VeniceGov.com.
Expecting a heavy turnout for the meeting, the city will likely issue a notice suggesting people not intending to speak at the meeting watch the proceedings at home though the website.
