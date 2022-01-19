Gina Taylor welcomed Stephen and Redenta Picazio to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Investor’s Luncheon at Michael’s at Selby Gardens. The Picazios are a generous go-to family whenever there is a Big or Little need.
Jim and Gwen Magero and Andrew Ellingsen (standing at left) have been a Big and Little family for more than 15 years. Andrew served in Afghanistan and joined the Mageros at the Investor’s Luncheon. The three celebrated the joy of being together again.
Gina Taylor welcomed Stephen and Redenta Picazio to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Investor’s Luncheon at Michael’s at Selby Gardens. The Picazios are a generous go-to family whenever there is a Big or Little need.
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Jim and Gwen Magero and Andrew Ellingsen (standing at left) have been a Big and Little family for more than 15 years. Andrew served in Afghanistan and joined the Mageros at the Investor’s Luncheon. The three celebrated the joy of being together again.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
George Kalbfleisch, Joy Mahler and Ed Benson enjoy their long friendship and years serving with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Joy is the 38-year executive director of the group.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Big Sister Genie Hindall and Little Sister Tiffany Dodd warmed hearts as they told of their 26 year relationship as a Big Brother Big Sister Family.
Hearts sang at the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Investor Luncheon at Michael’s at Selby Gardens.
After President/CEO Joy Mahler welcomed nearly 100 guests to the Investor’s Luncheon, several Bigs and Littles warmed the hearts of those present with stories about changed lives because of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Tiffany Dodd was in the fifth grade and practically homeless when Big Sister Genie Hindall came into her life.
“Genie always showed up even when she didn’t know what to do,” Tiffany said repeatedly as she told about her life of ups and downs and good and often poor choices.
At one point, she said, “Genie showed up for my marriage and for my divorce.” Twenty-six years later, Genie is still showing up. The two women celebrate Tiffany’s successful adult life and their lives together.
“This is a family of we,” Joy Mahler told the group. “You give our youth hope. They know anything is possible with you in their corner.”
This special event of saying, “Thank you,” was also a day of inspiration. Thanks to Joy Mahler for 38 years of terrific leadership and to all involved in Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
Venice Magic
Thanks to Linda Frazier and volunteers at the South County Food Pantry for raising funds to purchase a motorized Rascal Scooter for a disabled homeless man who comes to the pantry for food. We celebrate your Spirit.
Bravo
Congratulations to the Quilt-A-Thon crew for sending over 475 quilts to the tornado victims in Kentucky plus afghans, mittens and hats. Thanks for creating Venice Magic.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is George Kalbfleisch, a former Big Brother and generous contributor to the organization for well over 25 years.
George is one of those quiet behind the scenes kind of people. “Front and Center” is not his middle name. Over the years, whenever the organization needed a leader or physical or monetary help, they could count on George.
He always shows up at events like the Investor’s Luncheon and adds sparkle to the room. Everyone is happy to see him.
George is a community leader helping with Venice High alumni and sporting events, proud of growing up in this community and working here. He exemplifies the heart and spirit of Venice.
George Kalbfleisch is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.