Heberts honored for service to Venice

Pictured are (l-r) DAR Chapter Regent Jackie Urschel, Bob Hebert, Sue Herbert and Community Service Chairperson Carole Cornell.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANN LOVERING HORTON

VENICE — Bob and Su Hebert, the organizers of the Venice Holiday Parade, were honored with the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award on Feb. 15 during the meeting of the Myakka Chapter of the DAR.

The Heberts were honored for their service to the city of Venice for more than 20 years as chairmen of the Venice Holiday Parade, which occurs annually on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.


