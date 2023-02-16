VENICE — Bob and Su Hebert, the organizers of the Venice Holiday Parade, were honored with the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award on Feb. 15 during the meeting of the Myakka Chapter of the DAR.
The Heberts were honored for their service to the city of Venice for more than 20 years as chairmen of the Venice Holiday Parade, which occurs annually on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
With the parade, the Heberts handle all the arrangements, from permitting and selection of participants to coordination with the city to close off sections of West Venice Avenue and South Nokomis Avenue for the parade as well as pre- and post-parade areas for lining up and dispersing.
The Saturday following Thanksgiving has seen thousands of families gather in downtown Venice to watch the floats and cheer on first responders and community service providers.
The Myakka Chapter NSDAR also participates with decorated cars, flags and participants dressed in colonial-era dress.
"The chapter salutes Bob and Sue Hebert for their outstanding volunteerism over these many years — a true labor of love," a press release from NSDAR states.
The NSDAR Community Service Award provides a unique opportunity to provide non-competitive recognition to worthy individuals and organizations for outstanding volunteer service.
To qualify, the individual or organization must have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner.
