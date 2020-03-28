VENICE — Between Senior Friendship Centers in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties along with the state of Florida Department of Elder Affairs, help is at hand for seniors.
Although the Senior Friendship Centers are closed to the public, volunteers are there to answer phones and questions.
“We are a resource center for all their needs,” said Crystal Rothhaar, of the Senior Friendship Center. “We are currently delivering 5,800 meals to 850 people in the four counties. The Venice Senior Friendship Center is currently being used as a staging area for meal service.”
Anyone 60 and older who enrolls in the Older American Act is eligible to participate in the meal service. Once enrolled, clients pay on a sliding scale from zero to the full cost of the meals, depending on their income level.
Previously, volunteers delivered meals if a senior couldn’t get to a senior center — but with coronavirus, that option does not currently exist.
In addition to providing meals that answer specific health needs such as for diabetics, the meals save seniors from shopping and cooking, both of which can put seniors at risk of falling or other kitchen accidents.
But the meals have new additions.
“We are adding activity kits to the meals,” Rothhaar said.
The kits include things like Soduku, crossword puzzles, games and crafts that can be created with things most people have at home.
She added the kits might also be available to seniors who are not clients of Meals on Wheels but are home with little to do during the pandemic.
Meals may be the most important help for seniors, especially when so much is closed. The Senior Friendship Center can put seniors in touch with most anything they might need — from legal services from Gulf Coast Legal Service to internet programs offering balance and Zumba classes, to crafts and more for seniors.
“We have eight students in an online intermediate harmonica class,” Rothhaar said. “There is a LGBTQ support group for seniors. There are volunteers ready to provide daily telephone check-ins to make sure the clients are alright and case management help for seniors who might need extra help such as someone to shop for them or drive them to a doctor.”
The latter help comes under the Friendly Visitor program. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, pairings are up to the people involved.
People are advised to stay home if possible. Businesses still open must limit access to their venues and in many cases allow no one in except employees.
Grocery stores remain open but most have empty shelves in departments that normally are filled with such items as toilet paper, tissue, paper towels, plastic gloves, hand sanitizer and many cleaning and/or disinfecting products.
For elderly people who live alone, this pandemic can be especially frightening. Even if they can still drive, some are afraid to venture out. Senior Friendship Centers can assist them and be an enormous help to family members out of state and not able to directly help parents, relatives or older friends.
In addition to Senior Friendship Centers, Florida seniors can reach out to Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs.
Currently the department is partnering with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Florida restaurant and Lodging Association to match the needs of the elderly with additional meal delivery services.
“By working together, our agencies will be able to ensure all of our 5.5. million seniors have safe access to food,” siad Richard Prudom, secretary for the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. “Gov. DeSantis has helped to facilitate this process and allowed restaurants and food establishments to become emergency meal vendors for Florida’s seniors who are homebound or self-isolating for protection.
“Restaurants are the very fabric of communities across Florida,” said Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “Providing jobs, serving customers and creating memorable experiences for guests are key to our hospitality industry but our restaurants contribute so much more than that. Ensuring that older Floridians have access to food during this unprecedented time is important to our restaurant owners and employees.”
To learn more, visit www.elderaffairs.org.
