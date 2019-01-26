Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.