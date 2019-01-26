The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a missing juvenile investigation.
Detectives were notified that Reannon Stonerock, 15, did not show up to school on Jan. 11.
She was last seen wearing a black "Nightmare Before Christmas" “Jack Skellington” sweatshirt, dark pajama pants and white Adidas sneakers, and she was possibly carrying a backpack.
Reannon is 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials have reason to believe she may be in Georgia with her mother.
Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts or who comes into contact with Reannon is asked to call 911 immediately.
