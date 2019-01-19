The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who burglarized a business Monday morning in Venice.
Deputies responded to a burglary call just before 8:30 a.m., at the Metro PCS store located at 763 South U.S. 41 Bypass. When they arrived, deputies noticed damage to the front door.
Through investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video which captures the suspect enter the store and remove two cash drawers before fleeing in a silver Volvo sedan. The suspect is described as a white male, medium height and build, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black hat at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph Torres, 39, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Amy Fay Alicea, 39, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd, North Port. Probation violation, possession of drugs. Bond: none.
Helena Fultz, 48, 200 block of Myrtle Ave., Nokomis. Larceny, petite theft, second degree. Bond: $1,500
Alexander Szakacs, 31, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Probation violation, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Valeriy Vigil, 21, 800 block of N. Havanna Road, Venice. Marijuana possession, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
Teal Thomson, 28, 5700 Oxalis Road, Venice. Battery, touch or strike (domestic); Resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Jimmy John Tsiogas, 55, 800 block of Dorothy Road, North port. Fraud, impersonation using ID of another person. Bond: $1,500.
Daniel McGlynn, 53, 9100 block of Moss Drive, Englewood. Charge: hold for Charlotte County. Bond: $10,000.
Gregory Rhoades, 40, 900 block of Nectar Avenue, Venice. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
John Spencer, 48, 1500 block of Poinciana Road, Venice. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Kimberly Stephenson, 36, 5800 block of Tyler Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of grand theft for less than $5,000 but more than $300. Bond: $2,000.
John Waller, 46, 3000 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: resisting arrest and high speed chase to elude police). Bond: $50,000.
— Compiled by Alexandra Herrera
