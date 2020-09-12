VNidentify091220

A suspect in a recent burglary in Venice is being sought by authorities.

VENICE — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying a man seen burglarizing a Venice business.

At about 10:45 p.m. Aug. 16, the suspect was captured on surveillance video burglarizing a storage building belonging to a Venice business.

The suspect used a ladder to disable and then steal four security cameras on the outside of the building before entering the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

