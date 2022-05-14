Help support low income families in South County STAFF REPORT May 14, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark June 4 on your calendar for some Topsy Turvy fun at the Mad Hatter event to benefit members of the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed) population.Funds raised from this event will support the efforts of Women United and its mission to prevent evictions and mitigate homelessness.Guests will enjoy a BBQ dinner, dancing, drinks, karaoke and a lot of fun. Costumes are encouraged. The party will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at 4242 South Tamiami Trail in Venice.Individual tickets $50, Couples $75. Tickets are limited. Sponsorships are available: $500, $250, and $1000For more information email: barbara@uwssc.com or cmccauley@habitatsouthsarasota.org or call the United Way office at 941-484-4811.Sponsorships are available. All funds raised stay here. Help support hard working, low income families and fragile seniors in South County. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition T.J. Carney's closed for 26 health violations Student says his grad speech is being censored Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach T.J. Carney's reopens after forced closure Tuesday Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition T.J. Carney's closed for 26 health violations Student says his grad speech is being censored Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach T.J. Carney's reopens after forced closure Tuesday Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
