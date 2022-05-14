Mark June 4 on your calendar for some Topsy Turvy fun at the Mad Hatter event to benefit members of the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed) population.

Funds raised from this event will support the efforts of Women United and its mission to prevent evictions and mitigate homelessness.

Guests will enjoy a BBQ dinner, dancing, drinks, karaoke and a lot of fun. Costumes are encouraged. The party will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at 4242 South Tamiami Trail in Venice.

Individual tickets $50, Couples $75. Tickets are limited. Sponsorships are available: $500, $250, and $1000

For more information email: barbara@uwssc.com or cmccauley@habitatsouthsarasota.org or call the United Way office at 941-484-4811.

Sponsorships are available. All funds raised stay here. Help support hard working, low income families and fragile seniors in South County.

