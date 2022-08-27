Helping Hand

Helping Hand Inc. President Karen Harvey, left, shows the board of directors Tuesday the layout of the new food pantry. The upcoming open house features old photos from the old building.

ENGLEWOOD — After a year, Englewood’s new food pantry will soon be open for business.

At 10 a.m. Monday the public is invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St.


