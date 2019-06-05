State and County Health Department officials warn a rise in Hepatitis A rise in cases.
Why should anyone care?
From Jan. 1, 2018 through June 1, 2019, the number of statewide hepatitis A cases reported was 1,921. That number more than doubled from 2016 to 2017 and nearly doubled again in 2018 after remaining relatively stable in previous years. The case in 2019 already surpassed those in 2018. This year seven cases were reported in Sarasota and 19 in Manatee counties.
How do you get Hepatitis A?
You can catch it by eating food or drinking water contaminated by feces of someone who handled your meal and has the virus.
It’s also caught through sex with an infected person (especially for men who have sex with men) or through injecting illegal drugs. If a person (restaurant or other employee, caregiver, family member) with the virus doesn’t wash his or her hands after going to the bathroom, feces can transfer to objects, food, drinks or drugs. When these things are shared, other people can unknowingly swallow the virus. If a person who has the virus comes in close contact with others — like during sex — the virus can also spread, according to the Sarasota Health Department.
Is Hepatitis A contagious?
Yes. Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver, and can lead to serious liver problems. The virus spreads through the feces of people who have the virus. No medicines can cure Hepatitis A once symptoms appear.
How long is the exposure of Hepatitis A?
Symptoms usually start within 28 days of exposure to the virus with a range of 15-50 days, according to the State Health Department.
What are the symptoms of Hepatitis A?
Those who may have been exposed before the two-week period for vaccination, should monitor closely for Hepatitis A symptoms of sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, and yellow jaundice skin and eyes. The symptoms can last about a month and a half. In rare cases, hepatitis can cause fatal liver failure. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention promptly.
How do you learn about local Hepatitis A cases?
Generally customers who may have been impacted from a contaminated restaurant worker have no idea the employee tested positive until it’s announced by the local health department which must report it to the state. The media then reports about it. However, the state reports a weekly statewide online surveillance report of any new Hepatitis cases at www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/vaccine-preventable-disease/hepatitis-a/surveillance-data
Does getting vaccinated help?
Yes. In 2018, almost all — 97% of the Hepatitis A cases — were in unvaccinated people, and 77% had to be hospitalized, the state health department reported. In April, 2019, 96% of infected people hadn’t received the shots. Vaccination may provide protection if it is given within two weeks after being exposed. After getting the initial dose, patients NEED a second one after six months. Those who have previously been vaccinated, do not need to take any action.
How do you protect yourself against Hepatitis A?
According to the Charlotte County Health Department, Hepatitis A infection is a vaccine-preventable illness. Health department officials say vaccination is the best way to prevent getting Hepatitis A, which is spread through food and drink contaminated with fecal matter from whose infected with Hepatitis A. Wash your hands frequently, before and after caring for someone who is sick, before and after treating a cut or wound, after changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Are some at greater risk for Hepatitis A?
Yes, the following are ways Hepatitis A can be caught or spread when things are shared, other people can unknowingly swallow the virus. Those at higher risk are the following:
• Having direct contact with someone who has hepatitis A.
• Someone who is homeless or living in unstable housing.
• Through injection or non-injection drug users.
• Those who travel to countries where Hepatitis A is common. The higher risk cases are in South America, Africa, Russia and Asia, according to the World Health Organization.
• Household members or caregivers of a recent adoptee from countries where Hepatitis A is common.
• If a person who has the virus comes in close contact with others — like during sex — the virus can spread.
• People with chronic or long-term liver disease, including hepatitis B or hepatitis C.
• People with clotting-factor disorders.
Does the media inform people about Hepatitis A cases?
Yes. The most recent was at Duval’s, a restaurant on Main Street in downtown Sarasota. A food service worker was diagnosed with Hepatitis A and may have exposed customers at the restaurant April 26 to May 10. Customers who ate during those dates should consider getting vaccinated if they’ve not had their Hepatitis A shots. According to the Sarasota Health Department, more than 100 customers have already gotten vaccinations after the Duval’s Restaurant incident.
How to stop the spread of Hepatitis A?
Wash and lather your hands for at least 20 seconds. Use soap and hot water between your fingers (like doctors do on television) after you use the bathroom, and before eating or drinking. Don’t share personal items, food, drinks or drugs. Avoid food and drink (including ice) that may have been prepared in conditions where standards of hygiene are poor or may have been contaminated with sewage.
Vaccine schedule:Hepatitis A vaccination (minimum age: 12 months for routine vaccination).
Routine vaccination is two-dose series (Havrix 6–12 months apart or Vaqta 6–18 months apart, minimum interval 6 months); a series begun before the 2nd birthday should be completed even if the child turns 2 before the second dose is administered.
Catch-up vaccination is for anyone 2 years of age or older may receive Hepatitis A vaccine if desired. Minimum interval between doses six months apart.
For adolescents 18 years and older may receive the combined Hep. A and Hep. B vaccine, Twinrix, as a three-dose series (0, 1, and 6 months) or 4-dose series (0, 7, and 21–30 days, followed by a dose at 12 months).
Who provides Hepatitis A vaccinations?
• North Port Community Health Center, 6950 Outreach Way. 941-861-3894. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays: 8-11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Fridays.
• In Sarasota, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursdays; 8-11 a.m. Tuesdays; 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays.
• Charlotte Health Department, 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, 941-624-7200 and 941-681-3750 (Englewood). Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
