The William H. Jervey Venice Public Library officially debuts Saturday and the man whose name is on it thinks it’s “fabulous,” though he admitted, “I might be slightly prejudiced.”
In fact, his name is on it three times, which he said he found “overwhelming.” Still, he said the new facility exceeds his expectations.
Jervey, who donated $1 million to create a fund for library enhancements, accompanied local media representatives and county staff on a recent preview of the library.
With 12 days to go before the grand opening, finishing touches were being put on the building, books were being shelved and boxes of equipment were waiting to be opened. But those were mere details after residents spent months watching the replacement library rise on the site of the one the county closed in January 2016 over concerns about mold.
The tour began in the Community Room to the right (east) of the entrance, sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. This large meeting space to the right of the lobby will be available free to local organizations during and outside library hours.
Sarabeth Kalajian, county director of Libraries and Historical Resources, said the room has surround sound and the technology to simulcast to other county facilities.
The children’s area is north of the community room, with a bank of computers and an enclosed outdoor space with a concrete floor and a spigot so it can be hosed down if activities get messy.
The Storytime room beyond that will provide a quiet place for parents and children to read or to enjoy activities, while three adjacent rooms are an office and tutoring spaces for Literacy Volunteers of America.
Most of the north side of the building is an outdoor reading garden, part of which is shaded by a roof overhang. A fountain sponsored by the city of Venice provides ambiance.
The center of the library contains the majority of the stacks, divided by a compass rose feature on the floor.
Beyond the stacks to the left (west) are study rooms and the teen area, with a TV and video game consoles.
South of the teen area is the Creation Station, offering space for arts, crafts and similar activities. It’s a natural area for intergenerational activities, said Kalajian, whose first library job was in the Venice library.
Next is office and work space for library staff, off of which a room houses automated book-sorting equipment.
The $500,000 machine reads a radio-frequency identification label on materials being returned and directs them to the appropriate bin for reshelving.
The machine will run on demand 24 hours a day, sorting books returned from inside the library and via the outdoor book drop. All but three of the county’s libraries have one, Kalajian said.
Outside the Creation Station is another bank of computers, then the circulation desk, south of which are machines for self-checkout.
Back in the lobby are the Friends of the Venice Public Library bookstore; a feature paying tribute to Walter Farley, author of the Black Stallion series and co-founder, along with wife Rosemary, of the Venice Public Library; and a small café with seating and a pod coffee machine.
They were all a work in progress on the day of the tour.
Jervey, a retired college professor, said the library passed his inspection.
He was an almost daily visitor to the old library and the temporary one in the Hamilton Building that closed Dec. 8.
His love of libraries goes back to his childhood, when he would hang out at the Library of Hawaii, gravitating to the Finance section.
What he learned there led to a lucrative sideline in investing that allowed him to retire at age 37 and devote all his time to it.
“I wouldn’t be here today if not for great public libraries,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.