VENICE — With a supportive community for the arts, it comes at no surprise the second largest community theater in the country is located in Venice.
Located at 140 West Tampa Avenue, Venice Theatre holds 17 full productions and attracts over 116,000 people each year.
Venice Theatre was founded as Venice Little Theatre in 1950s.
Originally, productions were held in an abandoned warehouse at the former Venice Army Air Base, what is now known as the Venice airport.
“When you think about the humble beginnings in an airfield hangar, I used to marvel at some of the beginning stories,” said Bill Saro, president of the Silver Foxes at Venice Theatre.
Following years of help from local businesses and an increasing population in the area, it was time for the little theater to make a move.
When the Kentucky Military Institute left its Venice campus in the 1970s, Venice Little Theatre acquired one of its buildings at 140 West Tampa Ave.
After decades as Venice Little Theatre, the growing community theater dropped the “Little” and became known as simply Venice Theatre.
Through a few big expansions and renovations to the current building and the organization over the years, Venice Theatre has now become an art hub for the community.
Taking the title of second largest community theater in the country, Venice Theatre continues to stay busy filling the building with patrons, artists and volunteers.
In 2019, 85,000 tickets were sold for shows. The theater has around 230 artists and 1,336 volunteers for 17 full productions and 15 concerts each year.
Venice Theatre’s Education and Outreach Department runs 39 classes and camps teaching 1,000 students, and holds 41 youth and outreach productions including Troupe in a Trunk.
Not only does Venice Theatre offer classes for both students and adults, but it also has several outreach programs.
Some of those programs include a retiree volunteer troupe called The Silver Foxes, the new Pinky’s Players for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and a partnership with the Boys and Girls Club.
“It’s impressive to be a part of it” Saro said about the theater’s growth.
