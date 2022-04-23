Here's what must die for a Banyan Tree to live

The banyan tree begins its life as an air plant, or epiphyte. It is just one member of over 750 species of the genus ficus, commonly known as a fig tree.
Its first companion is a bird that eats the fig and then drops its waste into the boot of a palm tree. The fertilized fig fruit sends aerial roots downward until they are grounded.
The roots thicken into trunk-like structures that surround the host tree, eventually killing it, and giving it another common name: strangler fig
A hungry bird and an unsuspecting host palm are two of the banyan’s companions.
The third companion is a tiny wasp, slightly larger than a noseeum (no-see-um), which enables the banyan tree to produce figs. You can’t make up what follows:
The banyan tree produces unfertilized figs with the flower inside. A fertile female wasp, covered with pollen, enters the fig through a tiny natural opening, losing her wings along the way.
She lays her eggs inside the fig, simultaneously pollinating the internal flower. Then she dies.
The eggs hatch into larvae within the fig. A male larva fertilizes a female larva, creating a new wasp. The new male wasp burrows out of the fig, loses his wings, and dies.
The fertilized female follows, covered in fig pollen. She flies to another tree to strike up another banyan-companion relationship.
In the early1970s, two different banyan species were planted at the corner of West Venice Avenue and Park Boulevard. Because they were planted, the banyan-companion birds and palms (mentioned above) were skipped.
Fifty years later, these giants dominate the site, and they now produce fruit that will be used by their bird, palm and wasp companions.
The path through Heritage Park circumnavigates the unique sculptures created by the banyan trees, and benches underneath offer coolness in their shade.
At night, they put on a spectacular show. “Up lighting” was installed by the city to showcase the trees, thanks to the efforts of individuals and organizations who funded the project.
The Heritage Park trail has path lights to guide you from downtown to the beach past the two banyan companions.
Step out of Nature’s Notebook into one of the Venice parks and find a strangler fig, a.k.a., banyan tree. Their habit of surrounding their hosts is an amazing sequence if you know where to look.
The fig fruit of the banyan tree, which is inedible, is red or dark purple and is visible in July. If you happen by after they fall from the tree, the smell of fermenting fruit will greet you.
The figs are a favorite food of local doves.
The banyan is not native to Florida. It originated in India. In 1925, Harvey Firestone gifted a 4-foot banyan tree to Henry Ford.
Both were hoping that its latex-like sap could produce rubber for Ford’s Model A’s. It did not work. Today, you can visit that banyan tree that now occupies an acre at the Edison-Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
It is the largest banyan tree in the continental USA. The largest in the world is in India and covers 5 acres --definitely not a tree for small plots.
