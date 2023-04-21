Venice area photo album

A tribute to first responders is proposed for Heritage Park.

VENICE — A tribute to first responders will be added to Heritage Park if the City Council approves a proposal by the Leadership Venice Class of 2023.

Class member Cordy Crane — who's City Manager Ed Lavallee's executive assistant — will give a presentation Tuesday on behalf of her classmates, who need to fulfill a requirement of completing a public service project prior to graduation.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments